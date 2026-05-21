No. 1 Adan Diggs talks reclass to '27, Kentucky offer with KSR: 'I bring everything to the table.'

There weren’t many players better, in any class, than Adan Diggs at Nike EYBL Session II in Memphis. The five-star guard averaged 22.8 points per game on 55/69/86 shooting splits to go with 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals across four games — three being wins and the fourth a heartbreaking one-point loss in the final seconds. Ranked No. 1 in 2028 at the time, there was talk that the 6-4 shooting guard may just be the best player in the gym, regardless of class.

Kentucky extended a scholarship offer immediately after the event wrapped up on Monday. Just a day later, Diggs announced he would be reclassifying to the class of 2027, where he holds firm at No. 1 overall in Rivals’ latest update.

Quite the week for the Peoria, AZ native, who is now averaging 19.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.4 APG and 1.7 SPG through two EYBL sessions, his Vegas Elite squad sitting at an impressive 5-2 overall.

KSR caught up with Diggs after returning home as he prepares for Session III in Kansas City this weekend.

“Honestly, I was gonna wait a little bit, but I kind of realized that my talking period with coaches is coming up very soon, so I might as well get it done before rather than later,” he said of his decision to make the jump to ’27 ahead of the June 15 contact period for ’28 recruits. “Start building relationships and have conversations with these coaches earlier, obviously, for the better.”

Diggs had been seen as a serious reclass candidate up to this point, given his age and talent. His superstar weekend in Memphis was the difference in finally deciding to pull the trigger, he feels.

When you consistently outperform the best players in the grade ahead, why not join them?

“Honestly, my work. I feel like I’ve worked hard enough and I showcased it this weekend at EYBL to the best of my ability,” he continued. “I feel like everyone sees and everyone knows that I’m ready to be in this class.”

With that jump came a justified call by Rivals to keep him right where he belongs at No. 1 in the country. He agrees with the decision, saying his all-around production sets his game apart from his peers.

He’s known for scoring and shooting — he knocked down 11 of 16 attempts from three over the weekend — but he’ll shut you down on the other end of the floor, too.

“Because I bring everything to the table, you know? I could be your scorer, I could be your point guard, and I could also guard the best player on the other team, being one of the best defenders,” Diggs told KSR. “I feel like I have the best all-around game coming into the ’27 class.”

How does he maintain his status as the top dog in the class going into the real grind of AAU season, just two months away from Peach Jam in North Augusta?

“Continuing to become a better point guard, you know? Getting my teammates involved, obviously, while still getting myself going,” he continued. “Still being a dog on defense, everything. There’s never nothing you can’t work on, so, just continuing to better myself as an all-around player.”

Diggs previously held offers from Arizona, BYU, Houston, Kansas, UCLA and USC, among others, but added Kentucky and UNC to the list this week.

His scholarship from the Wildcats came from Mark Pope, who made it clear he wanted him in Lexington whenever he was ready to come — ’27 or ’28. The five-star guard didn’t shy away from the possibility of the former. In fact, he told him a reclass was likely.

Pope believes he’ll be ready to impact winning at the highest level next fall, hopefully wearing the blue and white.

“It felt great, it was a great conversation with Mark,” Diggs said. “He’s a great dude — pretty funny. It was a very enjoyable moment. It was definitely a conversation for both, ’28 and ’27, but we made it known that it was more than likely going to be ’27. He said that he loves my game, loves my motor and loves how I take pride in defense.”

The good news for Big Blue Nation? He’s long said he models his game after two elite guards in the NBA, Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Any idea where they went to school?

“I knew a little bit of (Kentucky), just some players I modeled my game after — Book and Shai, I know they attended there,” he told KSR. “It’s always been a place I’ve wanted to get an offer from and looked at.”

On the flip side, the Wildcats have some ground to make up on the other Wildcats of the Big 12, coached by Tommy Lloyd. Arizona has been the rumored favorite with BYU and Houston also firmly in the mix. He recently told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw that those are the three programs he’s hearing from the most and have the best relationships with, as of today.

At the time, he said Alabama, Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina were starting to poke around, but those three were ahead of the pack.

He explained why, but also told KSR that every new school that jumps in the mix has a chance to earn his signature, as well. He’s not locked into any one school.

“They started recruiting me early. Since my freshman year or whatever, they’ve been on my tail recruitment-wise. I feel like that’s why most people have associated them with me,” Diggs said. “I’ve obviously been in contact with them. But at the end of the day, all schools have the same opportunity with me. It’s all part of the process to get to learn and build relationships with everybody.”

They’ve certainly made him an early priority and he’s happy to give them credit where it is due, but the top-ranked recruit remains uncommitted for a reason.

If a school wants to make a move, he’s ready to listen.

“At the end of the day, I’m still definitely wide-open for anybody,” he told KSR. “I never committed to anybody; I just feel like those schools are associated with me more because they’ve been in contact with me more. They’ve been brought up in conversations more. I feel like that’s really the main thing.”