No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa wore a Terrence Clarke pin on his jacket for the NBA Draft

AJ Dybantsa refuses to let the memory of Terrence Clarke fade away.

Clarke, who passed away tragically in a car accident in 2021 after his one-and-done season at Kentucky, was like a big brother to Dybantsa growing up in Massachusetts. Years after Clarke’s death, Dybansta has continued to honor Clarke’s legacy. He did so once again on the most important night of his life.

Ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, Dybantsa’s jacket sported a blue pin in the shape of a heart with a basketball and TC5 engraved on it. The 6-foot-9 wing from BYU went on to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Washington Wizards.

Photo via AJ Dybantsa

Dybansta has talked about his relationship with Clarke several times in the past. The two clearly shared a special bond. Clarke was someone he looked up to as a kid. It’s a loss that still impacts him to this day.

“He was like my big brother. You could say that we were cousins — we weren’t related, but basically cousins,” Dybantsa told KSR in 2023. “I was ‘little brother’ every time he came back (to the area). … I’ve known him since I got to Expressions, so the fourth grade. I didn’t know Expressions (before him). If you knew him, you probably knew Expressions. He was a star.”

“That was my idol,” he continued. “Ever since he passed away, I do the basketball stuff for him. Everything is for him. I’m just trying to carry his legacy.”

If you weren’t already a fan of Dybantsa, now you have a good reason to be. Clarke should still be here with us, but this was a very cool move from one of the future faces of basketball.