No. 1-Ranked 2028 Prospect AJ Williams Shares Thoughts on Kentucky as June 15 Approaches

AJ Williams is making a strong case for the No. 1 spot in the 2028 class. He’s currently ranked by Rivals as No. 2 in the country, but the Industry Ranking has him atop the class.

Williams, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Eagles Landing (Stockbridge, GA), isn’t focused on that No. 1 spot, however. He’s looking even further into the future.

“It’s not who’s the best 16-year-old,” Williams said. “It’s about who’s positioned best to get that second NBA contract. It’s a good short-term goal, but I’m focused on the long-term goal.”

Williams recently joined Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL Circuit ahead of the Memphis session after starting with the Georgia Stars. During that transition, he also made the move from playing 16U to 17U.

“I’m just finding my way with this new system and finding my groove,” Williams said. “Going from 16U to 17U, the game is a lot faster and more physical. I’m just getting acclimated this session. That’s my main goal.”

Kentucky Hasn’t Reached Out Yet

AJ Williams hasn’t seen much interest from Kentucky at this point. However, that could change when college coaches can officially reach out on June 15.

Kentucky had several coaches watching Williams last weekend in Memphis. He shared his thoughts on the Kentucky program.

“It’s been a little shaky recently, but over their history, they always produce one-and-dones who go to the league,” Williams said. “That’s really where I want to be.”

Williams has already taken visits to Auburn and Duke, while being around Georgia Tech and Georgia. He was asked about the potential for reclassification into 2027.

“To be honest, I’m only focused on right now,” Williams said. “My dad always tells me to be where my feet are. I’m going to get to that towards the end of the summer. It depends on how it goes. I don’t have a complete answer right now.”

Starting the Process

As the recruiting process heats up for AJ Williams, he’s starting to develop what he’s looking for in a school. Right now, it’s all about relationships.

“Really just building a strong relationship right now,” he said. “I want to trust a team where I can go one-and-done. I’m building a great relationship with the coaches and the coaching staff.”

As for his game, Williams has tried to emulate Jayson Tatum in some ways. He sees himself as a big guard who can shoot the ball at a high clip.

“I’m someone who can create and has a tight handle,” he said. “That’s what I base my play style off of.”