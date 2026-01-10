No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes receives new Kansas prediction

Remember when Kentucky was trending as a massive favorite for No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes with a potential commitment coming during Big Blue Madness weekend? The Wildcats were on top of the college basketball world both now and later.

That momentum included a 247 Sports Staff Projection for Mark Pope to pull off his first true superstar high school prospect, overlapping with Stokes signing a multi-year agreement with Nike.

Then the early signing period came and went with no decision, UK slipping both on the court and in the race for the five-star forward. Meanwhile, Kansas — an Adidas program — began picking up steam as a potential option, if not outright favorite.

This week, the Jayhawks became the official favorite for Stokes, receiving a 247 Sports Staff Projection with a confidence level of 5. The pick was submitted on Friday morning.

Rivals’ Joe Tipton shared similar optimism regarding Kansas’ chances and pessimism regarding Kentucky’s momentum.

“That buzz has definitely been real,” Tipton said Friday. “I think that’s probably been real for a month now or so. Kentucky was the early favorite there. A lot of things have since changed in that recruitment. Kentucky hasn’t played as well here to start the first half of the season, which I think has also had an impact on where he was looking. As the recruitment kind of went on, Kansas has remained really steady and has a pitch that Tyran is definitely listening to.

“I think Kansas is kind of the school to watch, and I think that he’ll make it back to Lawrence this month for a visit.”

Stokes previously cut his list to three finalists — Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon — with Louisville and USC removed from consideration. He took an official visit to Lawrence on April 18, Lexington on June 8 and Eugene on September 19.

Kentucky, now off to a 9-6 start while sitting at 0-2 in SEC play, has not landed a single commitment in the class of 2026 and is not currently seen as the obvious favorite for any of its top recruiting options. The Wildcats are still technically pursuing the likes of Christian Collins, Jordan Smith Jr., Caleb Holt and Miikka Muurinen.

Pope could use any good news right now.