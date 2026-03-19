Great Crossing survives against Danville Christian to move to Boys' Sweet 16 Quarterfinals

The first day of the 2026 UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 has come to an end. Two of the top four teams in KSR’s top 25 rankings have already been eliminated from the state tournament, and in the final game of the day, the defending state champs, No. 12 Great Crossing, looked to get past RV Danville Christian on their quest to a repeat.

The Warhawks managed to get the win, beating the Warriors 57-47 to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Danville Christian had the 14-7 lead after one, and a big reason why was Great Crossing’s worse-than-poor shooting. The Warhawks ended the first frame shooting 3-12 from the field overall and just 1-7 from beyond the arc. Any good looks they were getting simply just weren’t falling through the net.

Great Crossing made it a closer game at the break, trailing just 22-18. For the most part, it was a pretty even game, but again, shots just were not falling for the Warhawks. Danville Christian was undoubtedly playing some solid defense to force stops, but at the same time, Great Crossing simply struggled to find their rhythm offensively.

The Warriors have a great deal of size, and it was clear that Great Crossing didn’t want to drive into the big bodies down low, and instead, the Warhawks settled for jumpers that were often low-percentage looks anyway.

Of course, with 16 minutes of ballgame left to be played, it was just a two-score game, and all it could have taken was just one big run from either team to decide the difference in the first-round affair.

Great Crossing would tie the game at 26 points apiece with 3:34 to go in the third quarter, forcing a Danville Christian timeout. For the first time all game, it felt like the Warhawks had some serious momentum.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Great Crossing led 30-27. They didn’t go on a massive run to end the third quarter, but it was enough of a run to not only change the scoreboard in their favor, but the trajectory of the game.

The Warhawks would hang on and escape with the win, overcoming Danville Christian as they pursue their second consecutive state championship.

Great Crossing will face No. 11 Grayson County, who just beat Taylor County 73-64 hours earlier, in the Quarterfinals. That matchup is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday back within the confines of Rupp Arena.