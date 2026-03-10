No. 6 North Oldham takes down No. 14 Woodford County, advances to 8th Region championship

Three top-10 teams—No. 1 Madison Central, No. 3 Daviess County, and No. 8 McCracken County—have been knocked out of their respective regional semifinals. But No. 6 North Oldham (24-5) avoided falling victim with a gritty 49-33 win over No. 14 Woodford County (18-8) on Monday night.

Pierre Rondo Jr. led the Mustangs with 18 points, but the unsung hero was August Soule, who hit two big three-pointers to start the final quarter and give North Oldham a double-digit lead.

“He [Soule] won district MVP in our tournament,” said North Oldham coach and 8th Region Coach of the Year, David Levitch. “He wanted to guard [Omari] Jointer in the second half, hit two big threes, and he’s really become a winner.”

Pierre Rondo leads North Oldham with 18 points! The #6 Mustangs head to the 8th region championship with an undefeated regional record! pic.twitter.com/A3o7CQ9OMX — SterlingVision (@sterlingvis1) March 10, 2026

After North Oldham jumped out to a 13-2 lead, Woodford Co. surged back into the game off the back of Omari Jointer, who scored 14 of the Yellow Jackets’ 17 first-half points, including nine in the second quarter.

“That team’s important to start against,” said Levitch on their opening run. “We played them three years ago in this tournament, they kind of held the ball and played super slow when they got up, so it was very important to start from the horn.”

Woodford continued to chip away at their deficit throughout the third quarter. Down 29-26 late in the quarter, Zavian Knuckles made two key defensive plays, giving much-needed life to the Yellow Jackets by picking Rondo’s pocket then drawing a charge. But Woodford was unable to capitalize on the momentum, and North Oldham’s Tommy Gregg nailed a mid-range at the third quarter horn to put the Mustangs up five.

Tack on Soule’s threes at the beginning of the fourth, and North Oldham used a 37-26 cushion to ride off into the sunset with the victory.

The Mustangs held Woodford to its lowest output all season. Even though North Oldham missed the play of Eli Green, they leaned on their defense, which has allowed 51.3 points per game this season.

“I think we’re top five efficiency rating defense in the state, and we kind of prided ourselves on that,” said Levitch. “They took the challenge with Jointer. He made some tough shots, but all five guys guarded the ball.”

Jointer scored 23 of Woodford’s 33 points, with Knuckles tallying seven.

The Mustangs had a more balanced scoring attack. Rondo led the way with 18 and the rest of the starters each pouring in at least six.

No bench points were scored the entire game.

This was the two 8th Region heavyweights’ first meeting of the season, each entering with a 9-0 regional record. Both teams cruised in the first round with at least 45-point victories.

North Oldham hasn’t lost since the L.I.T., extending its win streak to 13, and plays Spencer County on Tuesday night (7:00 p.m. ET) for the chance to go to Rupp Arena.