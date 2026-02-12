No. 3 Quarterback in America Schedules Visit to Kentucky

Before we get into the meat and potatoes, something bears repeating: The No. 3 quarterback in America is visiting Kentucky.

To say it’s inconceivable for longtime Kentucky football fans would not be hyperbole. After all, this program has not produced a 3,000-yard passer since 2010. During Mike Hartline’s campaign, I lived on the 21st floor of Kirwin Tower. That South Campus dorm no longer exists.

Kentucky football fans are starving for a competent passing attack, and Will Stein is ready to deliver. The new head coach has had two 4,000-yard passers over the last four seasons. He’s recruiting the best of the best to recreate that magic in Lexington.

Andre Adams, the No. 3 quarterback in the Rivals300, tells Steve Wiltfong that he will visit Kentucky on March 2. Adams is the No. 61 player in the 2027 recruiting class. Stein and Joe Sloan have let him know that he is a top priority.

“That (initial) conversation I had with the coaches felt genuine. I’m excited to get up there and see campus and meet other staff members and build relationships.” Adams added, “They spoke on how I’m what they are looking for in a quarterback and how if I want to play and be developed to the NFL then Kentucky is where to be.”

Like the current Kentucky QB Kenny Minchey, Adams is from the Nashville area and already has an All-American Game on his resume. He participated in the Under Armour game in January, showcasing his “touch and location.”

Last fall, Adams completed 71% of his passes for 3,418 yards, 35 touchdowns, and just one interception. He also rushed for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Naturally, numbers like that are going to attract suitors from around the country. Adams visited Auburn and Mississippi State in January. Oregon and Virginia Tech will host the talented quarterback in March. N.C. State, Cincinnati, and Florida State are other schools to watch.

Other Quarterbacks Kentucky is Pursuing

Kentucky cannot put all of its eggs in one basket. The previous staff secured a commitment from DJ Hunter. Stein and Sloan are casting a wide net to find another quarterback, and here are some noteworthy names.

Elijah Haven — Alabama appears to be the early leader for the No. 1 QB in the 2027 recruiting class.

Israel Abrams — The No. 5 QB in the class has received multiple RPM picks to Auburn.

Colton Nussmeier — Could follow his brother’s footsteps to Baton Rouge.

Keegan Croucher — Stein recruited the Tennessee native when he was coaching QBs at Oregon. Croucher committed to play for Ole Miss when Lane Kiffin was coaching the Rebels, creating an opportunity for a flip.

Jake Nawrot — The Illinois native recently received a Kentucky offer, but Iowa is considered a major player in this recruitment.

Jamison Roberts — Kentucky is one of his eight finalists, but Oklahoma is trending in this recruitment.

Will Mencl — There are multiple RPM picks for Oregon to land the Arizona native.

