No. 3 recruit Colton Hiller hears from Kentucky: 'Them being interested is a blessing.'

The top-ranked shooting guard and No. 3 overall prospect in 2028 is playing up with the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit and looking as good as anyone at the 17U level. Colton Hiller looks the part at 6-6, 210 pounds while averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, leading his team to a 4-3 record through two sessions.

Kentucky was front and center for his games in the first live period of the cycle — but the Wildcats certainly weren’t the only ones. All of the nation’s best were sitting courtside, taking notes and getting ready for the start of the direct contact period in June.

Hiller didn’t want to distract himself scoping out who was there for him and who wasn’t, but the coaches’ presence brought the best out of him.

“Yeah, definitely with June 15 coming up here, definitely just seeing all these coaches coming out — it’s a big opportunity to kind of play hard,” he told KSR. “I just wanna prove that I’m a competitor. Everybody knows I got that scoring mindset, but just coming out here to compete and win is a big thing for them.”

What did he think he proved, ending the weekend with a 31-point explosion with five made 3-pointers while averaging 18.0 PPG overall in four games?

“I feel like when I’m really calm, poised, and I see shots falling, I feel like I can take on anybody,” Hiller continued, adding that he wants to improve foot speed, defense and avoid second-guessing shots when they come his way — because he can hit ’em.

He’s a popular kid for those reasons as is, and it’ll only ramp up in the coming weeks when coaches are able to start reaching out themselves. That’ll be overwhelming, but it comes with the territory.

For now, he knows of a handful who like him and are prioritizing him early.

“They all talk to my high school coach, but I know a couple of them were Duke, Villanova, BYU, Syracuse — a couple of them,” he said. “I mean, it’s fun for now, but I know it might get a little annoying once they can contact me personally, but it’s a great opportunity.”

How about Kentucky? The Wildcats are in touch.

“Oh, yeah, I had a call with them, with my high school coach — a three-way call. It went great,” Hiller told KSR. “They were just telling me that they’re gonna come watch me and they watched me online last (EYBL) session. Obviously, I know it’s a historic program, so definitely just them being interested is a blessing.”

It’ll start with direct contact in June, followed by a visit schedule — “I don’t have any in mind right now,” he added — after previously watching Duke vs. Michigan in Washington D.C. this past February and taking another trip to Villanova.

“They were awesome (visits),” Hiller said. “It was a great basketball to watch. Just blessed to have the opportunity to go.”

Then, at some point down the road, his focus will shift toward a college commitment. That’s still a ways away, but what will he be looking for in a school when the time comes?

“Definitely just the fit, how I bond with the players, the coaches, the campus, all that.”

Hiller will be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall spot by the time the final 2028 recruiting rankings roll around. Will Kentucky be a serious contender? Making contact was the first step.