No. 4 recruit Moussa Kamissoko announces Kentucky offer
The offer list has officially exploded for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. Going into the first live period of the recruiting cycle, there were 10 targets with UK scholarships in hand. As things stand today, we’re now at 17 — and counting.
Moussa Kamissoko, a 6-8 wing out of Pawling, NY and standout for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit, joined the club on Tuesday.
“Blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Kentucky!” Kamissoko wrote.
Kamissoko averaged 17.5 points on 56/40/67 shooting splits to go with 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in four games during Nike EYBL Session II in Memphis. Overall, he’s averaging 18.0 points on 53/38/67 splits while adding 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals through both AAU sessions to begin the summer.
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The top-10 prospect currently holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse, Villanova, Cincinnati and Penn State, among others. Kentucky is Kamissoko’s first blue-blood offer — likely of many to come.
“5-star SF Moussa Kamissoko (2027) connects the dots as well as any player in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-7 wing moves the ball well and is showing comfort as a secondary initiator in the half-court,” Jamie Shaw of Rivals said of the newest Kentucky target over the weekend. “He is a disruptive off-ball defender, playing aggressively up the line.
Kentucky’s growing list of 2027 scholarship offers
|Player
|School
|Height / Weight
|Position
|Rivals Industry Rating
|National Rank
|Position Rank
|CJ Rosser
|Southeastern Prep (Rocky Mount, NC)
|6-9 / 195
|PF
|98.69
|1
|1
|Adan Diggs
|Millennium (Peoria, AZ)
|6-4 / 180
|SG
|98.52
|2
|1
|King Gibson
|SPIRE Academy (Burlington, NC)
|6-4/180
|CG
|98.21
|3
|1
|Marcus Spears Jr.
|Dynamic Prep (Plano, TX)
|6-8 / 170
|PF
|98.16
|4
|2
|Reese Alston
|Second Baptist (Houston, TX)
|6-2 / 160
|PG
|98.13
|5
|1
|Paul Osaruyi
|Bella Vista College Preparatory School (Glendale, AZ)
|6-9 / 225
|PF
|98.10
|6
|3
|Beckham Black
|Southeastern Prep (Duncanville, TX)
|6-3 / 180
|PG
|98.04
|7
|2
|Nasir Anderson
|Prolific Prep (Savannah, GA)
|6-3 / 220
|PG
|97.99
|8
|3
|Ryan Hampton
|DME Academy (Rockwall, TX)
|6-6 / 175
|SG
|97.95
|9
|2
|Moussa Kamissoko
|Long Island Lutheran (Pauling, NY)
|6-8, 180
|SF
|97.67
|10
|1
|Demarcus Henry
|Compass Prep (Charlotte, NC)
|6-7 / 200
|SF
|97.61
|11
|2
|Jordan Page
|Broughton (Raleigh, NC)
|6-5 / 195
|SG
|97.57
|12
|2
|Dawson Battie
|St. Mark’s (Dallas, TX)
|6-8 / 190
|SF
|96.84
|15
|4
|Cayden Daughtry
|Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
|6-0 / 160
|PG
|96.51
|18
|5
|Darius Wabbington
|Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ)
|6-11 / 245
|C
|96.27
|20
|2
|Chase Lumpkin
|McEachern (Powder Springs, GA)
|6-4 / 180
|SG
|94.11
|45
|9
|Caleb Ourigou
|Overtime Elite (Woodmere, NY)
|6-10 / 215
|C
|92.99
|62
|8
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