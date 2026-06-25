No. 41 strikes again for Mark Pope -- this time with Otega Oweh on draft night

There is just something about that No. 41 that Mark Pope can’t get away from — and that’s exactly how he wants it.

We all know he wore No. 41 as a Wildcat himself, leading Kentucky to a national championship in 1996 as the team captain under Rick Pitino. That’s the obvious connection. The number kept popping back up after he returned home to Lexington as head coach, winning his first game vs. Wright State by 41 points in a 103-62 victory at Rupp Arena. His first draft pick as a head coach? You guessed it, Koby Brea, selected by the Phoenix Suns at No. 41 overall back in 2025.

Fast forward to 2026, and the connection continues with his All-SEC guard and arguably the most productive two-year player in the program’s rich history. Pope has a soft spot for Otega Oweh as his first true star as a head coach, so we all know what was going through his mind when NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum walked over to the podium and announced Mr. OO at No. 41 overall on Wednesday night.

It was just meant to be.

OtegaTron is off the board 😼



Go be great, @OtegaOweh pic.twitter.com/hbnXvCLrvW — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 25, 2026

Pope opened up about the meaning behind 41 for him personally and spiritually going into his second season at Kentucky, saying it’s synonymous with optimism and joy, but also biblical, representing some of the greatest stories of resilience.

In short, the most hopeless or desperate 40s have become the most fulfilling 41s.

“I’m really — I’m a super faithful person, so I believe that there’s joy in the morning. I just believe that’s the gospel,” he said at the time. “I’m telling you, what’s cool about 41 is that when Noah was stuck in the flood, it rained for 40 days. On the 41st day, the rain stopped. When the children of Israel were lost and abandoned and wandering in the wilderness, they wandered for 40 years. On the 41st year, they entered the promised land.

“When Jesus fasted, He fasted for 40 days. On the 41st day, He began his ministry. Then when He came back after his resurrection, He was on the earth for 40 days. And then on the 41st day, He got to go back to his Father.”

Everywhere you look, “41 pops up over and over,” he explained — and it’s not a coincidence.

Otega Oweh going to the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 41 can be added to that long list for the third-year Kentucky coach.

“41, to me, is like a deep, deep, meaningful number,” Pope said. “It’s joy in the morning, and we just have to hang in there. When you get to 40, don’t quit, man. Get to 41. I love the number, it means a lot to me.”

We know TegaTron never quits.