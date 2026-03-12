No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 8 Missouri (SECT): Preview, Odds & How to Watch

Kentucky did what it had to do in the first round of the SEC Tournament, surviving and advancing with a five-point win vs. LSU on Wednesday. Now, the Wildcats must do the same in a revenge battle vs. Missouri on Thursday with the winner earning a date with No. 1 seed Florida on Friday.

What do you need to know about today’s matchup? KSR has the breakdown as we prepare for tipoff at Bridgestone Arena.

[9] Kentucky vs. [8] Missouri: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang)

: SEC Network (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 106 or 190

Season Rewind

Kentucky: KenPom 27

11/4: 77-51 W vs. Nicholls

11/7: 107-59 W vs. Valparaiso

11/11: 96-88 L at No. 12 Louisville

11/14: 99-53 W vs. Eastern Illinois

11/18: 83-66 L vs. No. 17 Michigan State

11/21: 88-46 W vs. Loyola (Md.)

11/26: 104-54 W vs. Tennessee Tech

12/2: 67-64 L vs. No. 16 North Carolina

12/5: 94-59 L vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

12/9: 103-67 W vs. NC Central

12/13: 72-60 W vs. Indiana

12/20: 78-66 W vs. No. 22 St. John’s

12/23: 99-85 W vs. Bellarmine

1/3: 89-74 L at No. 14 Alabama

1/7: 73-68 L vs. Missouri

1/10: 92-68 W vs. Mississippi State

1/14: 75-74 W at LSU

1/17: 80-78 W at No. 24 Tennessee

1/21: 85-80 W vs. Texas

1/24: 72-63 W vs. Ole Miss

1/27: 80-55 L at No. 18 Vanderbilt

1/31: 85-77 W at No. 15 Arkansas

2/4: 94-78 W vs. Oklahoma

2/7: 74-71 W vs. No. 25 Tennessee

2/14: 92-83 L at No. 14 Florida

2/17: 86-78 L vs. Georgia

2/21: 75-74 L at Auburn

2/24: 72-63 W at South Carolina

2/28: 91-77 W vs. No. 25 Vanderbilt

3/3: 96-85 L at Texas A&M

3/7: 84-77 L vs. No. 5 Florida

3/11: 87-82 W vs. LSU (SEC Tournament)

Missouri: KenPom 50

11/3: 88-67 W at Howard

11/7: 89-84 W vs. Southeast Missouri

11/9: 106-68 W vs. VMI

11/12: 83-60 W vs. Minnesota

11/17: 91-73 W vs. Prairie View A&M

11/20: 102-68 W vs. South Dakota

11/25: 98-66 W vs. South Carolina St.

11/28: 86-59 W vs. Cleveland St.

12/2: 76-71 L at Notre Dame

12/7: 80-60 L vs. Kansas

12/11: 85-77 W vs. Alabama St.

12/14: 82-60 W vs. Bethune-Cookman

12/22: 91-48 L vs. Illinois

1/3: 76-74 W vs. Florida

1/7: 73-68 W at Kentucky

1/10: 76-69 L at Mississippi

1/14: 84-74 W vs. Auburn

1/17: 78-70 L at LSU

1/20: 74-72 L vs. Georgia

1/24: 88-87 W vs. Oklahoma (OT)

1/27: 90-64 L at Alabama

1/31: 84-79 W vs. Mississippi St.

2/7: 78-59 W at South Carolina

2/11: 86-85 W at Texas A&M

2/14: 85-68 L vs. Texas

2/18: 81-80 W vs. Vanderbilt

2/21: 94-86 L at Arkansas

2/24: 73-69 W vs. Tennessee

2/28: 88-64 W at Mississippi St.

3/3: 80-64 L at Oklahoma

3/7: 88-84 L vs. Arkansas (OT)

Series History

Kentucky leads the all-time series 16-4, with the Wildcats entering the matchup on a one-game losing streak.

Mark Pope went 1-0 against the Tigers in his debut season, winning 91-83 in CoMo to wrap up the regular season a year ago, giving Kentucky its NCAA-record eighth top-15 victory. Otega Oweh went for a game-high 22 points in that one. Then Dennis Gates (2-2) got his revenge in the return trip to Lexington a year later, beating UK 73-68 on Jan. 7 behind 41 combined points for Mark Mitchell (21) and Jayden Stone (20).

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds

The Wildcats have opened as 2.5-point favorites, according to our friends at BetMGM, with the over/under set at 148.5.

As for the computers, KenPom gives Kentucky an 64 percent chance to pull off the win with a projected score of 78-74 while Bart Torvik puts it at 57 percent with 77-75 as the final score. ESPN Analytics also puts it at 67.2 percent for the Wildcats.

Kentucky Potential Starters

#1 – Denzel Aberdeen

6-5 – 195 – GUARD – SENIOR

13.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.5 APG

#5 – Collin Chandler

6-5 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

9.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.3 APG

#00 – Otega Oweh

6-4 – 215 – GUARD – SENIOR

18.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.7 APG

#4 – Andrija Jelavic

6-11 – 225 – FORWARD – JUNIOR

5.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 0.6 APG

#24 – Malachi Moreno

7-0 – 250 – CENTER – FRESHMAN

8.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.8 APG

Missouri Potential Starters

#5 – T.O. Barrett

6-4 – 205 – GUARD – SOPHOMORE

8.8 PPG, 2.9 APG, 2.6 RPG

#17 – Jayden Stone

6-4 – 185 – GUARD – GRADUATE STUDENT

13.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG

#11 – Trent Pierce

6-10 – 225 – GUARD – JUNIOR

10.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.1 APG

#25 – Mark Mitchell

6-9 – 230 – FORWARD – SENIOR

17.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.6 APG

#15 – Shawn Phillips Jr.

7-0 – 245 – CENTER – SENIOR

7.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.5 BPG

Statistical Comparison

(via Kentucky’s game notes)

Fun stats from UK’s game notes:

Kentucky has won 31 SEC Tournament Championships all-time, 23 more than Alabama — who has the second-most SEC Tournament titles with eight. The Wildcats’ last SEC Tournament win came in 2018. UK has a 137-31 record in the event all-time. This is the first-time ever matchup vs. Missouri in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Brandon Garrison exploded for 17 points, while adding five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in UK’s opener vs. LSU. He made a pair of 3s in the win and topped double figures for the third time this season.

The Wildcats garnered two All-SEC selections from the conference this past week as Oweh was picked to the second team and Malachi Moreno joining the All-Freshman Team.

Otega Oweh enters Thursday’s matchup having scored in double figures in 31 of 32 games. He is up to 1,171 points during his UK career. Oweh needs 20 points to pass Dan Issel for second-most points by a Kentucky player in his first two seasons in the program.

Pregame Storylines

A REVENGE GAME FOR KENTUCKY

The Wildcats were looking for their first SEC win of the season and had the Tigers on the ropes, up 66-58 with 4:37 left to play. From there, Missouri responded with a 15-2 run to beat Kentucky 73-68, despite entering winless (0-9) at Rupp Arena in program history. Mark Mitchell finished with 21 points while Jayden Stone added 20, combining for 13-25 from the field and 11-14 at the line. For UK, Otega Oweh was the only double-figure scorer at 20 points.

Fans view that early SEC loss as one of the toughest of the season, falling to 9-6 on the year at that point. Can they get revenge?

TIGERS ARE ‘REALLY GOOD’

It’s been a season of highs and lows for Gates’ Tigers, pulling off wins against Florida, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Tennessee, but taking losses to Notre Dame, Ole Miss, LSU and Oklahoma. The two teams have already met, but it’s been over two months with plenty of personnel changes and swaps in the starting lineups.

What does Pope think of the current version of Mizzou?

“They’re really good,” he said of his next opponent after the LSU win. “They’ve been playing great basketball. They have tremendous size on their front line. They’re so physical and so big and so skilled actually, can hurt you in a lot of different ways. They made shots against us when we played them at home. Made some plays late that really hurt us.

“They’re a good team. Really well-coached. Coach does a great job. It will be a great challenge, just like every game in this tournament is going to be a challenge.”

MIZZOU IS PLAYING FOR SEEDING

The Tigers should be in as an at-large bid, but they’re closer to the bubble line than they’d probably like with a 74 chance to punch a ticket, according to ESPN. They’re joined by Texas A&M on that line with Auburn and Oklahoma behind them in the “work to do” category while Texas will be “sweating out Selection Sunday.” As things stand today, Mizzou is a No. 11 seed with some real movement potential to rise or fall. The Tigers will be desperate to win this one for resume purposes at No. 59 in the NET and No. 40 in the WAB.

DOES KAM WILLIAMS PLAY AGAIN?

He made his long-awaited debut exactly seven weeks removed from breaking his foot and undergoing surgery, suiting up against LSU and playing 17 minutes with one made 3-pointer, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Will he be able to run it back again for the Cats on Thursday? Pope said they’ll be monitoring his soreness, but they’re hopeful he’ll be able to give it a go.

“He has a unique ability to have a positive impact on the game, especially defensively with his length. He’s pretty assignment sound,” Pope said. “He gave up one today. He was pretty good. Banged a three for us, which is super helpful. … It’s great to have him back. I’m very hopeful that his foot will respond well tomorrow. We’ll just see.”

