No shoes, no shirt, no problems: UK kicks off Vegas trip with Kenny Chesney

Mark Pope and his Kentucky Wildcats are in Las Vegas this week. They landed in Sin City on Wednesday to begin a summer bonding trip, which, according to Mark Pope on KSR, will include early-morning practice sessions, the NBA summer league, and nearby recruiting for the coaching staff.

VIVA CATS VEGAS ♣️♠️



Lexington, KY 🛫 Las Vegas, NV pic.twitter.com/dqcJB6NfUw — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 8, 2026

There will be some fun, too, and it got started on Night 1 with a trip to the Las Vegas Sphere. Pope took the team to the state-of-the-art concert and entertainment venue at the Venetian Resort, where country music star Kenny Chesney was the performing act.

Newcomer Ousmane N’Diaye and assistant coach Mark Fox confirmed the team’s night at the Sphere, which was first reported by KSR’s Jack Pilgrim last week.

From @ousmane10ndiaye on Instagram:

(Photo via @ousmane10ndiaye on Instagram)

From @coachmarkfox on Instagram:

(Photo via @coachmarkfox on Instagram)

Big Blue Nation met No Shoes Nation, even though Chesney is a Tennessee Vol.

Mark Pope on the Vegas trip

In his conversation with KSR, Mark Pope said of the trip, “We’re gonna have early-morning practices, we’re gonna get after it really, really hard at a great facility, a great venue,” Pope told KSR. “We’re going to connect with all of our guys. One of the great things about Summer League is not just all of our guys playing in Summer League, but all the NBA vets come back.

“We did a huge thing there last year. We’re doing it again this year. Connecting our current guys with those former players is really special for us.”

The Wildcats will continue their team-bonding trip over the next few days before returning to Lexington to get back to work as the countdown to the 2026-27 continues.

[Cats head to Vegas — and another summer trip may be in the works?]