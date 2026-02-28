No surprises for Kentucky on Availability Report ahead of Vanderbilt game

There were no surprises for Kentucky on Friday night’s initial SEC Availability Report.

Kentucky will be down the usual three players going into Saturday’s game against the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores. Jayden Quaintance (knee), Kam Williams (foot), and Jaland Lowe (shoulder) will all sit out for the Wildcats. UK has been without all three since Williams went down against Texas on January 21. Otherwise, everyone else is expected to suit up against the ‘Dores.

As for Vanderbilt, senior guard Frankie Collins will miss his 18th straight game. The Commodores could also be without senior guard Mike James, who is listed as doubtful. James averages 1.5 points in 11.1 minutes per game off the bench this season.

via SEC

Not listed on the report was Vanderbilt senior guard Duke Miles, who had missed six straight games due to injury before making his return last weekend against Tennessee. Normally a starter, he scored 12 points off the bench in a loss to the Volunteers before coming off the bench again on Wednesday night against Georgia, scoring 14 points in a Vandy win. Miles and star freshman Tyler Tanner make for a dangerous backcourt duo.

Kentucky will look to get the upperhand when the Commodores come to Rupp Arena on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

