No trap game for Kentucky -- Oklahoma is a 'must-win' for Cats: 'They're super dangerous.'

Remember how that mid-week battle at LSU went back in January? The Tigers were desperate for a win and their athletic director publicly put head coach Matt McMahon on the hot seat just days before hosting the Kentucky Wildcats — no pressure there. They responded well, to their credit, pushing ahead by as many as 18 points with Mark Pope’s group on the ropes. And that was without star guard Dedan Thomas available.

Then, well, you know… the Malachi Miracle happened and they became known as the team that choked away an 18-point home lead and gave up a game-winning jump shot to a 7-footer at the buzzer.

It was crushing for the Tigers and reinvigorating for the Wildcats, but certainly served as an eye-opening lesson for the latter that nothing comes easy in the SEC, especially when desperation is involved and jobs are on the line. That will once again be the case on Wednesday with the Oklahoma Sooners coming to town with eight straight losses and Porter Moser‘s seat warming up.

Like the LSU matchup before, Kentucky has Tennessee on the schedule this weekend and it’d probably be pretty easy to overlook the team ranked No. 82 in the NET ahead of a sleepy 9 PM Wednesday tipoff. That won’t be the case, though, for these Wildcats.

“It’s the next game on our schedule, and every game is a must-win in the SEC,” Collin Chandler said of Oklahoma.

“They’re super dangerous,” Trent Noah added. “… Very good team, very well coached and they’re super talented. We’ve got to be level-headed and ready to go Wednesday — we have a huge one coming up.”

That could come across as playerspeak for any opponent, but in this case, there is something to be said about looking past Oklahoma’s 11-11 record and 1-8 start in the SEC. Losses are losses, sure, but they fell to Nebraska (105-99), Alabama (83-81), Missouri (88-87) and Arkansas (83-79) by no more than two possessions while also battling current league-leader Texas A&M (83-76) on the road. They were also up 14 on Texas over the weekend and let it slip away in the final six minutes, adding another heartbreaker to the list.

The wins haven’t followed as hoped, but no one can say these Sooners don’t fight. They’re certainly not going to roll over and die inside Rupp Arena.

“Every game — I mean, their last I don’t know how many games have been like one-score games, so their record isn’t a very great indication of how good a team they are,” Chandler said. “So there’s no underestimation. You’ve got to come out ready to fight again, like we did against Arkansas.”

‘They’re super talented,” Noah continued. “They’ve lost — their SEC record, it might not be the most appealing, but they’ve lost so many close games. I mean, they’re taking teams down to the wire.”

Individually, Nijel Pack and Xzayvier Brown are the 1A and 1B guard standouts, the former averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest and the latter putting up 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Forwards Tae Davis (12.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG) and Derrion Reid (11.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG) are also producing at a high level.

Depth may not be superb, but Moser’s got some real pieces at the top of his rotation.

“They’ve got great shooters. Their point guard is great,” Chandler said. “Their first two guards — their point guard and their shooting guard — are great scoring guards, they know how to score the ball. They have a lot of experience scoring the ball, so that’s a great challenge for every team, stopping them.

“They’re a big and physical team in getting downhill, so catching people’s moves and keeping those first two guards from having a game (will be key).”

The numbers and analytics don’t love Moser’s Sooners, but if you were to highlight their biggest strengths, it’d probably be their 3-point volume (No. 44 nationally) and outright makes (No. 56) for the No. 62 scoring team in the country. They’ve got the No. 74 effective field goal percentage in the country (53.9 percent) and the No. 52 overall offense in terms of efficiency. Their best player, Pack, for example, is shooting 43 percent from deep on a career-high 7.5 attempts per contest.

Outside of all of that, too, Oklahoma has the revenge factor on its side from a year ago. Both games were close in Norman and Nashville, only for Otega Oweh to swoop in and steal the wins.

OU won’t have any trouble remembering those two outings and losses with revenge on the mind.

“They’re hot, and they can fill it up,” Noah said. “So we got to be ready for them. They’re a very good team. We had two close games with them last year, so they’re going to be coming back, coming into Rupp Arena and trying to get a win.”

Kentucky will host Oklahoma on Wednesday at 9 PM ET in Lexington, live on ESPN2.