2028 3-Star SG Noah Washington Sets Kentucky Visit

Kentucky has another visitor for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. 2028 three-star shooting guard Noah Washington is set to come on campus.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound shooting guard from New Albany Senior (New Albany, IN) will be on campus for Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Feb. 28, a source tells KSR. He will also be on campus at the same time as 2028 four-star guard Kam Mercer, who is also visiting this weekend.

Washington has previously made visits to Purdue and Ohio State. He holds offers from the likes of Purdue, Saint Louis, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Noah Washington’s Game

New Albany (Indiana) Senior three-star shooting guard Noah Washington is the nation’s No. 51 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Washington as the No. 20 shooting guard and the No. 73 overall player in the 2028 class.

