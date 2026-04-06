North Carolina planning to hire former NBA coach Michael Malone as next head coach

Who had this one on their offseason bingo card?

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, North Carolina intends to hire longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the men’s basketball program’s next head coach. This news comes on the heels of Michigan’s Dusty May pulling himself out as a candidate for the job on Sunday. Malone will replace the recently fired Hubert Davis in Chapel Hill.

“Sources: North Carolina intends to hire longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the school’s next basketball coach,” Thamel reported. “He’s an NBA Championship coach with the Denver Nuggets from the 2022-23 season and has won 510 games as an NBA head coach.”

Malone, 54, has not been a head coach at the college level. However, he spent two seasons as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings (2013-15) and 10 more as the head coach of the Denver Nuggets (2015-25). Malone won an NBA championship with the Nuggets in 2023, with Nikola Jokic and former Kentucky guard Jamal Murray leading the charge.

BREAKING: North Carolina intends to hire former NBA coach Michael Malone as its next head basketball coach, ESPN reports.https://t.co/UDfjDYYPjd pic.twitter.com/sBMWM2VIyx — On3 (@On3) April 6, 2026

Malone is no stranger to the college game, but only as an assistant years ago. He made coaching stops at Oakland (1994-95), Providence (1995-98), and Manhattan (1999-2001) before making the jump to the NBA. A native of New York, Malone served as an NBA assistant for over a decade with the Knicks, Cavaliers, Hornets, and Warriors. His time as a head coach in Sacramento was short, but he established himself as one of the best in the profession with the Nuggets.

In Denver, Malone coached Murray and Jokic throughout their entire pro careers up until the current 2025-26 season. Jokic won three MVP awards under Malone as the Nuggets made it to six straight playoff appearances before he was fired by the franchise right before the end of the 2024-25 regular season. His departure with three games remaining on the schedule was tied for the latest in-season coaching change in NBA history.

Malone transitioned to broadcasting after being let go by Denver, serving as a studio analyst for ABC/ESPN this season. There had been talk of him returning to the NBA as a coach in the near future, but instead, he’s taking over a Blue Blood college team. This sure is an interesting hire by the Tar Heels.