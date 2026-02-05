Not-so-slim Cleaver hopes to build on strong sophomore season

Coming off a strong sophomore year which saw him emerge as one of the SEC’s top young arms, Ben Cleaver went into the off-season seeking to take his game to the next level.

One of those steps meant losing part of his nickname.

The wiry 6-foot-3 left-hander from Thompsons Station, Tenn., had been dubbed “The Slim Reaper” by his Kentucky teammates. But after spending the summer and fall focusing on adding weight to his frame, it was time for an update.

“On my glove, I had ‘Slim Reaper’ last year, and now it’s just ‘Reaper,’ so it’s up for interpretation,” Cleaver said during the Wildcats’ annual media day.

It was a productive caloric off-season. Cleaver weighed close to 175 pounds at the end of his sophomore year. He’s now at 195.

“Got a lot stronger, got to eat a lot,” he said. “I’m excited to keep it going, keep building… I’ve been told I can eat anything.”

Asked what his go-to dining habits included, Cleaver laughed and said, “A lot of spaghetti and chocolate milk.”

The goal was to add strength and stamina for the 2026 season, where he is expected to be the ace of the UK staff.

As a sophomore, Cleaver started 15 games, posting a 6-3 record with a 3.25 ERA in 83 innings of work. He struck out 92 batters, walked only 30, and held opposing hitters to a .185 average. Lefties managed only .165 against him.

In perhaps the best example of his enormous potential, an April matchup against Ole Miss, Cleaver allowed just one run on three hits over six innings while striking out 11 without issuing a walk.

He worked on refining two pitches in the off-season to help him deliver more outings like that.

“Getting more consistent with the cutter and change-up because they’re the two lower-hanging pitches of mine,” Cleaver said, “and if I can make them more consistent, it will open up a lot more outs,”

A new grip on his change-up, courtesy of a tip from teammate Tristan Hunter’s time in the Cape Cod League this summer, has made that pitch more consistent.

Cleaver has also “tightened up” his cutter, which he hopes will give him four strong pitches.

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione likes everything he’s seen from his star southpaw leading up to the new season.

“He’s been the voice of our staff,” the UK boss said. “He spent the summer here with Brent Jones, our strength coach. He’s bigger, he’s stronger. His voice, he is leading at a very high level. So, we’re going to obviously be counting on him.”

Cleaver has leaned into that new role.

“Last year, I kind of moved into that role as a weekend guy, and the leadership came along with it, but I was kind of unsure of myself in that role … the leadership role as a sophomore; it’s kind of a hard spot to be in for some people,” he said.

“But this year I’ve really focused on being more vocal with guys, making sure everyone is doing good, whether it’s on the field or off the field, trying to build relationships with guys. I think that’s going to make our team better.”

Cleaver has no personal goals for 2026. The only one he’ll acknowledge — a lofty one — pertains to the entire team.

“The goal is a national championship, and I think we’ve got everything we need to do that this year,” he said.