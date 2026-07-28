Notre Dame, Ohio State cash in with massive Jersey Patch deals. Is Kentucky Next?

Starting this season, Division I teams will be allowed to add up to two additional commercial logos on their uniforms during the regular season, giving schools an easy way to generate revenue in the NIL/rev-share era. How much revenue? Today, Notre Dame and Ohio State announced jersey patch deals between $15-20 million annually.

Ohio State is partnering with JPMorgan Chase to put a Chase patch on uniforms across all 36 varsity sports. The deal is worth between $15-17 million annually. Notre Dame’s is even bigger, a six-year partnership with SoFi worth an average of $18-20 million per year. According to Ross Dellenger, it is expected to be the most valuable jersey sponsorship deal in college sports history.

Over 25 schools have announced jersey patch deals so far. The Big 12 signed a conference-wide patch deal with Monster worth $20 million, which will be divided between its member schools. Both Ohio State and Notre Dame’s jersey patch deals are bigger than some NBA jersey patch deals, topping the LA Clippers’ deal with Aspiration ($13 million), the Cleveland Cavaliers’ deal with Goodyear ($10 million), and the Philadelphia 76ers’ deal with StubHub ($5 million). All for a patch that can’t be larger than four square inches.

So far, only three SEC schools have announced jersey patch deals: Arkansas (Tyson), LSU (Woodside Energy), and Vanderbilt (SRM Concrete). Specific financials of those deals haven’t been released, but I’m sure they weren’t cheap. Learfield is Arkansas and Vanderbilt’s multimedia rights partner. Learfield CEO Cole Gahagan told CBS Sports earlier this year that early valuations for the jersey patches could range from roughly $500,000 to more than $12 million annually, depending on the program and market size. Ohio State and Notre Dame’s deals show it could be much, much more.

When will Kentucky patch up? In May, Paul Archey, the president of JMI Sports, Kentucky’s multimedia rights partner, said JMI is seeking a sponsor for jersey patches. It should be one of J Batt’s top priorities now that he’s officially in place as Kentucky’s CEO of Champions Blue LLC and Athletics Director. Michigan State, Batt’s last stop, has a patch deal with MSU Federal Credit Union worth $40 million over 10 years; the deal was announced on June 15, just two days after news that Batt was coming to Kentucky broke, so he probably had a hand in it. Also helping matters: JMI Sport also works with Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP) through a joint venture with Legends Global. NDGP put together the patch deal with SoFi.

Who could Kentucky’s jersey patch sponsor be? In his interview with CBS Sports earlier this year, Learfield CEO Cole Gahagan said most jersey patch partnerships in professional sports come from companies located within 250 miles of the team, a trend that is expected to carry over to college sports. In the statement announcing its jersey patch deal, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork noted that JPMorgan Chase is a “global brand with deep roots in Ohio.” JMI Sports has a large portfolio of brand partners, including Kroger, the Cincinnati-based retail corporation which already owns the naming rights to Kroger Field. Could a Kroger jersey patch be on the way? At least it’s already blue and white.

Notable Jersey Patch Deals

As mentioned, over 25 schools have signed jersey patch deals so far, with many more expected over the next month as fall sports, most notably football, start up. Here’s a list of some of the bigger names that have signed deals so far.

School Sponsor Value Sport(s) Arkansas Tyson 5 years, undisclosed All (19) Big 12 Conference Monster Energy Multi-year, $20M Football, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball BYU Entrata Multi-year, undisclosed Football Illinois Busey Bank 5-year, $30M All Kansas Ripple 5-year, $30M All LSU Woodside Energy 7 years, undisclosed All (21) Memphis FedEx Multi-year, undisclosed All Michigan State MSU Federal Credit Union 10-year, $40M All Notre Dame SoFi 6-year, $18-20M annually All Ohio State JPMorganChase $15-17M annually All Oklahoma State Osage Nation Multi-year, undisclosed All UNLV Acesso Biologics 5-years, $11M Football, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Baseball Vanderbilt SRM Concrete Multi-year, undisclosed All (17) Washington State Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Multi-year, undisclosed All Wisconsin UW Health Multi-year, undisclosed Women’s Basketball, Hockey, Volleyball & Softball Wisconsin Culver’s Multi-year, undisclosed Football, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Hockey Wyoming Tallgrass Multi-year, undisclosed Football, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball

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