Numbers behind Kentucky's collapse vs. Iowa State
It wasn’t all doom and gloom in Kentucky‘s second-round loss to Iowa State. The Wildcats led for most of the first half, built up a 12-point lead, and even outshot Iowa State from the field for the game. They tied in three-pointers made, and the rebounding differential was one.
So how did the Cyclones win by 19?
Kentucky allowed 51 points after halftime
Kentucky was outscored 51-33 in the second half after leading for 17 and a half minutes in the first. It looked like the Wildcats would take their lead into halftime until Iowa State drilled a three-pointer to go ahead 31-30 at the break.
From there, it was all Iowa State. The Cyclones took control of the game in the final 20 minutes, scoring 51 second-half points in a runaway win.
11-0 and 20-5 runs
With eight straight points to close the first half, Iowa State opened the second half with a three-pointer to complete an 11-0 run that changed everything.
Minutes later, Iowa State turned a 39-36 game into a 59-41 lead with a 20-5 run.
Iowa State shot 63% in the second half
How did Iowa State go from 31 points in the first half to 51 in the second? A turnaround from 29% shooting in the first to 63% in the second. Iowa State made 19 of 30 shots and hit half of their 12 three-pointers in the second half.
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IOWA STATE 82, KENTUCKY 63
UK's season ends in St. Louis.
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UK's worst NCAAT loss since Rupp.
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"Finding guys who want to be at Kentucky"
Pope confident UK will get players.
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End of Half
Cost Kentucky vs. Iowa State
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Tamin Lipsey caught fire
Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey led the way, scoring 17 second-half points to lead the Cyclones. He knocked down two three-pointers right away after the break and kept piling on the points, and continued to pile on as he stepped up to help with the scoring load in Joshua Jefferson‘s absence.
20 Kentucky turnovers, a new season-high
Iowa State has a top-five defense in college basketball and made the adjustments to put Kentucky’s offense in hell after a hot start. The Cyclones’ ball pressure and trapping forced UK into 20 turnovers, the most in a game all season.
25-12 points off turnovers
Those turnovers turned into a 25-12 advantage in points off turnovers for Iowa State. The Cyclones capitalized on mistakes, turning them into easy scoring opportunities.
A 12-point lead turned into a 19-point loss, and these numbers show how quickly it flipped. In March, those runs are the difference.
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