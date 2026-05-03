Obinna Ekezie Jr. commits to Louisville, will reclassify to 2026
Kentucky’s roster-build is still ongoing. Mark Pope and his coaching staff are looking for players to add to the 2026-27 team in multiple markets. The Cats have hit the portal, gone overseas, and are even talking with 2027 recruits who may have a chance to reclassify. One of those players in the final bucket came off the board on Sunday afternoon. UK will play him this upcoming basketball season.
Obinna Ekezie Jr. has committed to Louisville.
“I chose Louisville because it has everything I need in terms of winning and development. I have a great opportunity to develop and showcase my game at both the 4 and 5 alongside Flory Bidunga. Louisville already feels like home to me and we’re going to be an incredibly competitive team,” Ekezie told Rivals. “We’re striving to win a National Championship.”
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“After my high school season, I evaluated the rewards and risks and felt college was the right move for my development. I get to practice every day against elite competition and develop at a much faster rate. I want to compete at the highest level and this gives me the best opportunity to grow as a player.”
Kentucky was a finalist and was in Obinna Ekezie’s top-five. This big man is heading to Louisville to serve as a backup big on Pat Kelsey‘s third team. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are still looking for a backup center as they chase Brazil native Márcio Santos after Pope flew to see him play in Israel earlier this week.
Roster-building season is not over yet in college basketball.
KSR’s Kentucky Roster Tracker
RETURNERS (5)
- Malachi Moreno (7.8 PPG) – Testing NBA Draft waters
- Kam Williams (6.0 PPG)
- Trent Noah (3.0 PPG)
- Reece Potter (DNP)
- Braydon Hawthorne (DNP)
PORTAL ADDITIONS (4)
- Zoom Diallo (Washington)
- Alex Wilkins (Furman)
- Justin McBride (James Madison)
- Jerone Morton (Washington State)
INTERNATIONAL ADDITIONS (1)
- Ousmane N’Diaye (Senegal)
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (2)
- Mason Williams (No. 124)
- Zyon Hawthorne (N/A)
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