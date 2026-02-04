ODDS: Kentucky is a Big Favorite against Oklahoma

It’s been a disappointing year five for Porter Moser at Oklahoma. After winning the SEC opener over Ole Miss, the Sooners have lost eight straight games. Kentucky will try to make it nine on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Fresh off the biggest win of the season, an upset on the road at Arkansas, Kentucky opens as a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma in the desert. The total is 153.5 on BetMGM. That’s a projected final score of 81.5-72.

KenPom believes a double-digit win is in store for Kentucky, forecasting an 81-71 win. Bart Torvik believes it will be a little closer, projecting a final score of 80-72. ESPN’s BPI only gives the Sooners a 19.2% chance to leave Rupp Arena with a win.

Kentucky is 9-13 Against the Spread (ATS) this season, and 6-7 ATS as a home favorite. The 14-point win over Mississippi State is the Cats’ only cover as a home favorite in SEC play.

Fading Oklahoma has been profitable for bettors this season. The Sooners are just 7-15 ATS and have covered only twice during their current 8-game losing streak. Their last three losses have been gut-wrenching. They lost at Missouri in overtime, thanks to not one, but two buzzer-beaters. Oklahoma led by 13 against Arkansas and 14 over Texas, games which hung in the balance down the stretch but ultimately resulted in defeats.

How much fight is left in the tank for the Sooners? That will be tested when Kentucky takes the floor for a late-night tip-off at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 9:00 p.m. ET

: 9:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 385

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

