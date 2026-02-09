ODDS: Kentucky is the Second Choice to win the SEC

It’s the day after the Super Bowl, which means for a good chunk of the sports world, now it’s college basketball season. Teams across the country are polishing up their resumes as they enter the critical homestretch of the season in conference play. Selection Sunday is less than five weeks and Kentucky has positioned itself nicely near the top of the SEC.

The Wildcats stumbled in non-conference play, but have rebounded by winning eight of the last nine games. Kentucky is now just a half-game behind Florida in the SEC standings with an 8-3 record in league play. Mark Pope‘s squad has a mid-week bye, giving the team some extra time to exhale before making the road trip to Gainesville to play the Gators on Saturday.

Even though Kentucky is second in the SEC, the computer forecasts call for a regression in the final seven games of the season. Five Quad 1 games lie ahead for the Wildcats. KenPom has them all as projected losses. Adam Luckett used the advanced analytical tool to play out the entire SEC schedule, and after going through tiebreakers, the Wildcats would be a No. 6 seed in Nashville.

That doesn’t sound like music to BBN’s ears. Our friends at BetMGM see things differently.

Odds to Win the SEC

Florida -700

Kentucky +1350

Arkansas +1400

Texas A&M +2500

Alabama +4500

Tennessee +5000

Vanderbilt +5500

Auburn +20,000

Texas +20,000

Missouri +25,000

Georgia +35,000

Florida is not just the favorite. The Gators are the biggest favorite among all high-major conference teams to win their league title. Even undefeated Arizona is only -170 to win the Big 12. And Kentucky could take the top spot in the SEC with a win in Gainesville on Saturday. Food for thought.

If you’re contemplating any other college basketball futures, Kentucky is 80-1 to win the National Championship and 22-1 to reach the Final Four in Indianapolis. Here’s how BetMGM is handicapping the rest of the college basketball landscape two months away from the culminating event in Indy.

Final Four Odds

Arizona -130

Michigan +100

Duke +125

Houston +200

Illinois +250

Florida +325

Iowa State +350

UConn +350

Kansas +425

Nebraska +550

If you’re willing to wager on Nebraska, you’re betting on the Huskers to win four NCAA Tournament games. They’re the only Power Conference program that has never won an NCAA Tournament game.

National Championship Odds

Arizona +375

Michigan +475

Duke +700

Houston +900

UConn +1000

Illinois +1200

Florida +1600

Iowa State +1600

Kansas +1800

Purdue +2200