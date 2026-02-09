ODDS: Kentucky is the Second Choice to win the SEC
It’s the day after the Super Bowl, which means for a good chunk of the sports world, now it’s college basketball season. Teams across the country are polishing up their resumes as they enter the critical homestretch of the season in conference play. Selection Sunday is less than five weeks and Kentucky has positioned itself nicely near the top of the SEC.
The Wildcats stumbled in non-conference play, but have rebounded by winning eight of the last nine games. Kentucky is now just a half-game behind Florida in the SEC standings with an 8-3 record in league play. Mark Pope‘s squad has a mid-week bye, giving the team some extra time to exhale before making the road trip to Gainesville to play the Gators on Saturday.
Even though Kentucky is second in the SEC, the computer forecasts call for a regression in the final seven games of the season. Five Quad 1 games lie ahead for the Wildcats. KenPom has them all as projected losses. Adam Luckett used the advanced analytical tool to play out the entire SEC schedule, and after going through tiebreakers, the Wildcats would be a No. 6 seed in Nashville.
That doesn’t sound like music to BBN’s ears. Our friends at BetMGM see things differently.
Odds to Win the SEC
Florida -700
Kentucky +1350
Arkansas +1400
Texas A&M +2500
Alabama +4500
Tennessee +5000
Vanderbilt +5500
Auburn +20,000
Texas +20,000
Missouri +25,000
Georgia +35,000
Florida is not just the favorite. The Gators are the biggest favorite among all high-major conference teams to win their league title. Even undefeated Arizona is only -170 to win the Big 12. And Kentucky could take the top spot in the SEC with a win in Gainesville on Saturday. Food for thought.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
AP Top 25
UK's back in!
- 2New
Otega Oweh
wins SEC Co-Player of the Week
- 3Hot
UK 74, Tennessee 71
Cats comeback to sweep the Vols!
- 4Hot
Super Bowl ad
Will Stein and an all-time UK FB highlight reel
- 5New
Resume Check
Quad 1 battles loom
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
If you’re contemplating any other college basketball futures, Kentucky is 80-1 to win the National Championship and 22-1 to reach the Final Four in Indianapolis. Here’s how BetMGM is handicapping the rest of the college basketball landscape two months away from the culminating event in Indy.
Final Four Odds
Arizona -130
Michigan +100
Duke +125
Houston +200
Illinois +250
Florida +325
Iowa State +350
UConn +350
Kansas +425
Nebraska +550
If you’re willing to wager on Nebraska, you’re betting on the Huskers to win four NCAA Tournament games. They’re the only Power Conference program that has never won an NCAA Tournament game.
National Championship Odds
Arizona +375
Michigan +475
Duke +700
Houston +900
UConn +1000
Illinois +1200
Florida +1600
Iowa State +1600
Kansas +1800
Purdue +2200
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard