ODDS: Opening Line for Kentucky at South Carolina

The Kentucky basketball roller coaster has entered a valley. Big Blue Nation was riding high as the Wildcats won eight of nine SEC contests. We’re currently in the middle of turbulence after the Wildcats fell at Auburn to drop a third straight game.

Kentucky is running out of time to course correct before the postseason. They must get off the mat on Tuesday night at South Carolina, where the Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites. The total is set at 148.5, giving us a projected final score of 77-71.5.

Every game remaining on Kentucky’s regular season schedule is a Quad 1 opportunity, except for Tuesday night’s matchup at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are well off the bubble at the bottom of the league, with a 3-11 record in SEC play. That is why many will describe this as a “must-win.”

The computer rankings believe the Cats will get it done. The KenPom projection is for a 77-71 Kentucky win. Bart Torvik believes it will be a closer call at 76-72. ESPN’s BPI only gives the Gamecocks a 24.4% chance to win.

Even though South Carolina has been far from a powerhouse on the hardwood, the Gamecocks have actually fared well in this series as of late. Last year’s 24-point win at Rupp Arena snapped a two-game losing streak for Kentucky in the series. The two teams have split the last eight games in this series, dating back to 2018.

Meechie Johnson has transferred back and forth between Ohio State and South Carolina a few times. He’s back for his final year and has scored 20+ points in three straight games, including Saturday’s 97-89 win over Mississippi State, which snapped a 7-game South Carolina losing streak.

The Gamecocks are 7-7 Against the Spread (ATS) in SEC play, but have covered in four of their last five. Kentucky is on an ATS heater as well, covering in five of the last six. This is just the second time Kentucky has been a road favorite in the SEC. The Wildcats did not cover, but won at LSU thanks to Malachi Moreno‘s late heroics. If Tuesday night’s game is anything like the one in Baton Rouge, prepare to sweat, BBN.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark)

: ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 381

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

