ODDS: Opening Line for Kentucky at Texas A&M

Kentucky got off the mat and put it on Vanderbilt, shooting a blistering 59% from the field in a 91-77 win at Rupp Arena. Now the Wildcats are preparing for the final road trip of the season, where they’ll face a Texas A&M team that needs a win at Reed Arena to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.

Kentucky is 5-3 at the venue since Texas A&M joined the SEC. Three of those games went to overtime, with two resulting in narrow losses. The handicappers believe it will be another close contest between these two teams.

Kentucky opens as a 1.5-point underdog against Texas A&M. The total is 158.5, giving us a projected final score of 80-78.5.

It’s a toss-up game in the computer rankings as each team seeks a Quad 1 win. KenPom‘s numbers predict a 79-78 win for the Aggies. Bart Torvik‘s forecast favors Texas A&M even more, with a projected final score of 82-78. ESPN’s BPI gives Kentucky a 46.7% chance to win.

Texas A&M was at the top of the SEC table during the opening month of conference play, but has struggled down the stretch. They lost back-to-back games ahead of Tuesday’s contest and have dropped six of their last eight.

Texas A&M is 9-7 Against the Spread (ATS) in SEC play, but only covered twice in the month of February. They are 8-9 ATS at Reed Arena. As the Aggies have struggled, Kentucky has been exceptional against the number. Kentucky bettors have cashed tickets in seven of the last eight games.

In his first year as the Aggies’ head coach, Bucky McMillan‘s squad has played its way onto the bubble. On Monday, they were one of the last four byes in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology update. A win for A&M would go a long way on their NCAA Tournament resume, while Kentucky plays for a chance to secure its spot for a Thursday start, at worst, in the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky at Texas A&M: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 383

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

