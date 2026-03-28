Offensive Line, DJ Miller Emerge During Kentucky Spring Practice

Mark Stoops made it clear that he didn’t want to make headlines, but that’s not unusual for college football coaches, particularly during spring practice. They want players to keep their nose on the grindstone and avoid letting headlines lead to complacency. Will Stein has changed how this Kentucky football program operates, but the new head coach is still selective in public praise.

While that may be the case, Kentucky has practiced six times. Certain players are rising to the occasion during competitive practices. After practice No. 6, Will Stein highlighted the play of the offensive line and wide receiver DJ Miller.

The Strength of the Offense

“If there’s a current strength to our offense, it’s our offensive line,” Stein said on Saturday.

That should be the case. Kentucky invested in upgrading the trenches in the transfer portal and the early ROI is right on the money.

“Lance (Heard) has done a phenomenal job; been excited about him. Obviously, Tegra (Tshabola), Coleton Price is a pro. Max Anderson‘s done a great job so far. I’m very impressed with him. He’s tough as hell. Jordan Knox, he’s one that we had committed that I’m really excited about. He can play all three interior spots. He can snap it. It’s the same with Max Anderson, who’s got position flex,” said Stein.

Those are the new guys, but Stein likes what some of the returners can bring to the table. Jayden Clark has strained after returning from an injury. It doesn’t sound like Malachi Wood is up to full strength as he recovers from an injury, but he believes both can play a role for Cutter Leftwich.

“I’m excited about that group, and to see what Cutter has done with them, how they’ve been gelling has been huge. Then, as we get going post-spring ball, we’ll really start to hone in on who those five, six, seven, eight guys are going to be and then be able to build rotations that we need to throughout the season,” said Stein.

Miller Makes Plays for the Kentucky Offense

Kenny Minchey has been universally praised through two weeks of spring practice, and it feels like the Kentucky quarterback has found a reliable target. DJ Miller is frequently featured in highlights, and his teammates have not hesitated to give him praise. All of it is earned.

“I feel like I’m playing good, but I can always get better. Every practice I feel like I’m getting better,” Miller said on Saturday. “Every practice, I make a play. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m a big part of the offense, and I’m here to make plays.”

He made another big one on Saturday.

“He caught a really big, gotta have it touchdown today from Kenny on a two-minute drive, which I thought that was great anticipation from Kenny, great route detail by DJ,” said Stein.

“I challenge him every single day. If you want to be a dominant player here and in the SEC and in the country, you have to practice a certain way. It’s not like you can just show up on Saturdays and expect to play at the level that you want and that we want you to. So I’m challenging him every single day. He’s got the body, he’s got the height, weight, speed, and I think he’s got the mental makeup. It’s just being consistent in everyday practice, so I’ve been proud of him. I think he’s grown a ton since we’ve gotten here.”

Miller showed all of the tools during his recruitment. An injury got his career off to a slow start. Once he learned that Stein and Joe Sloan were coming to Kentucky, he relished the opportunity to take another step forward in his development.

“What receiver, what playmaker wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”