Official Visit Preview: Kentucky Hosts High-Profile Trench Prospects

The summer recruiting season has arrived for the Kentucky football program. The first official visit weekend kicks off on Friday afternoon when 15 players arrive on campus to receive the blue carpet treatment. About half of the group consists of players already committed to the 2027 recruiting class. They’ll get a chance to bond with some high-profile prospects who are still searching for their college football home.

Highly-Ranked Prospects in the Trenches

Will Stein‘s coaching staff arrived in Lexington with a glaring hole on the offensive line. It was patched over with an impressive transfer portal haul, but the long-term fix must be addressed in high school recruiting. Kentucky already has three offensive line commits, and they’re looking to finish it off with some big names.

Caden Moss is the No. 41 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-4.5, 330-pound athlete from Jackson, MS, is a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the country. Kentucky has the tall task of pulling the Mississippi native out of the Magnolia State. Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Oregon are his other suitors.

Like Moss, Antonio Berry is a Top-100 prospect from the state of Mississippi. A Top-10 tackle, he’s the No. 86 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Berry has already logged official visits to Florida and Colorado. He’ll take trips to Ole Miss and Alabama after spending the weekend in Kentucky.

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Kentucky is hosting a pair of uncommitted defensive linemen. Jaden Bayonne is a four-star prospect from Louisiana who is being courted by TCU and SMU. Malachi Brown is much more familiar with the Kentucky campus. The four-star Corbin defensive lineman spent time in Lexington this spring. He could be on commitment watch after Steve Wiltfong logged an RPM pick for the Cats this week.

Two Top Kentucky Linebacker Targets

A number of Kentucky targets started their summer at Clemson, and a few committed to the Tigers during their trip to South Carolina. The Wildcats did dodge one bullet. Sean Fox left Clemson without committing. A Top-300 talent from Indianapolis, Kentucky has been aggressive since they first made contact with the talented outside linebacker. The Wildcats moved up this trip a few weeks to make sure he got to see Lexington at its best.

Kentucky is still looking for another middle linebacker to join the 2027 class. The Wildcats have a couple of players near the top of the big board, and they’re getting a crack at one this weekend. Georgia LB Drew Williams has an impressive list of finalists that includes Oregon, Miami, and Florida. He’ll be in Lexington a week after checking out the Ducks’ facility in Eugene.

Missing Piece in the Secondary?

Kentucky has been aggressive in the market for defensive backs. There are already five commitments in the class, featuring three four-star talents, including cornerback Miles Brown. Their work is not done. Emerson Lewis will be making the trip to Lexington this weekend. A Top-500 talent from Savannah, GA, he most recently took an official visit to Virginia Tech. Another recruiting battle with the Hokies is brewing.

Official Visits for Kentucky Commits

The Kentucky coaching staff is getting some recruiting help this weekend. Four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis tells KSR+ that he’s ready to make his pitch to uncommitted prospects.

“When I get there, I’m definitely going to get in my recruiting bag and try to get some guys to commit,” Lewis said. “If you want to win some games and go all the way, come to Kentucky. We’re going to change this thing around and win it all. That’s my pitch.”

Lewis will also have some help from his quarterback. Jake Nawrot is taking an unofficial visit to Lexington this weekend before he gets an all-expense-paid official trip next weekend. A look at the other Kentucky commits expected to be in Lexington this weekend:

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