Ohio State OG Tegra Tshabola Transfers to Kentucky
For the second straight year, offensive line was a serious need for Kentucky in the transfer portal. Will Stein is addressing it by bringing in some of the best of the best. After hitting a couple of home runs, Stein got the barrel on the ball again.
Tegra Tshabola is transferring to Kentucky from Ohio State. He’ll have one year of eligibility after starting the past two seasons for the Buckeyes. The right guard visited Kentucky on Sunday and picked the Cats over Auburn and Ole Miss.
Tshabola is a familiar name for fans who closely follow Kentucky football recruiting. A standout at Lakota West High School, the Cincinnati school has sent multiple players to Kentucky, most recently Alex Afari. Tshabola is also related to former Kentucky OT Georgia Asafo-Adjei, a Lakota West product.
A four-star talent, he was the eighth-ranked player at his position when he signed with the Buckeyes. He initially tried offensive tackle, but found his groove inside. Tshabola became the starting right guard in 2024 and held that spot through Ohio State’s run to a National Championship. He’s got 25 starts and nearly 1,500 snaps under his belt in the Big Ten trenches.
Kentucky had already landed two significant transfer portal wins on the offensive line. Lance Heard will make his case to NFL teams while commanding the left tackle position. Coleton Price, one of the top centers in the transfer portal, will be the captain in the middle of the Big Blue Wall. Tshabola is bringing an enormous 6-foot-6, 325-pound frame to fortify the light side of the line at guard.
This is a significant schematic win for new offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich. It’s also good to know that Vince Marrow is punching air right now. He spent more than five years trying to get Tshabola to play for him. All Marrow had to do was leave Kentucky to get Tegra in Blue. You love to see it.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tegra Tshabola
|OG (6-6, 325)
|Lakota West (Oh.)
|Ohio State
|Redshirt Senior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|JacQai Young
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
