Ohio State OG Tegra Tshabola Transfers to Kentucky

For the second straight year, offensive line was a serious need for Kentucky in the transfer portal. Will Stein is addressing it by bringing in some of the best of the best. After hitting a couple of home runs, Stein got the barrel on the ball again.

Tegra Tshabola is transferring to Kentucky from Ohio State. He’ll have one year of eligibility after starting the past two seasons for the Buckeyes. The right guard visited Kentucky on Sunday and picked the Cats over Auburn and Ole Miss.

Tshabola is a familiar name for fans who closely follow Kentucky football recruiting. A standout at Lakota West High School, the Cincinnati school has sent multiple players to Kentucky, most recently Alex Afari. Tshabola is also related to former Kentucky OT Georgia Asafo-Adjei, a Lakota West product.

A four-star talent, he was the eighth-ranked player at his position when he signed with the Buckeyes. He initially tried offensive tackle, but found his groove inside. Tshabola became the starting right guard in 2024 and held that spot through Ohio State’s run to a National Championship. He’s got 25 starts and nearly 1,500 snaps under his belt in the Big Ten trenches.

Kentucky had already landed two significant transfer portal wins on the offensive line. Lance Heard will make his case to NFL teams while commanding the left tackle position. Coleton Price, one of the top centers in the transfer portal, will be the captain in the middle of the Big Blue Wall. Tshabola is bringing an enormous 6-foot-6, 325-pound frame to fortify the light side of the line at guard.

This is a significant schematic win for new offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich. It’s also good to know that Vince Marrow is punching air right now. He spent more than five years trying to get Tshabola to play for him. All Marrow had to do was leave Kentucky to get Tegra in Blue. You love to see it.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Class

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior CJ Baxter Jr. RB (6-1, 227) Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Texas Redshirt Junior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Ja’Kayden Ferguson WR (6-2, 187) Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall Arkansas Sophomore Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior Mark Manfred III CB (6-1, 175) Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry Missouri Redshirt Freshman Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Mark Robinson T (6-5, 320) Longwood (Fla.) Lyman UTEP Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tucker (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tegra Tshabola OG (6-6, 325) Lakota West (Oh.) Ohio State Redshirt Senior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior JacQai Young QB (6-2, 205) Hurricane (W. Va.) High Marshall Redshirt Sophomore Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

