Ohio State OG Tegra Tshabola Transfers to Kentucky

by: Nick Roush26 minutes ago

For the second straight year, offensive line was a serious need for Kentucky in the transfer portal. Will Stein is addressing it by bringing in some of the best of the best. After hitting a couple of home runs, Stein got the barrel on the ball again.

Tegra Tshabola is transferring to Kentucky from Ohio State. He’ll have one year of eligibility after starting the past two seasons for the Buckeyes. The right guard visited Kentucky on Sunday and picked the Cats over Auburn and Ole Miss.

Tshabola is a familiar name for fans who closely follow Kentucky football recruiting. A standout at Lakota West High School, the Cincinnati school has sent multiple players to Kentucky, most recently Alex Afari. Tshabola is also related to former Kentucky OT Georgia Asafo-Adjei, a Lakota West product.

A four-star talent, he was the eighth-ranked player at his position when he signed with the Buckeyes. He initially tried offensive tackle, but found his groove inside. Tshabola became the starting right guard in 2024 and held that spot through Ohio State’s run to a National Championship. He’s got 25 starts and nearly 1,500 snaps under his belt in the Big Ten trenches.

Kentucky had already landed two significant transfer portal wins on the offensive line. Lance Heard will make his case to NFL teams while commanding the left tackle position. Coleton Price, one of the top centers in the transfer portal, will be the captain in the middle of the Big Blue Wall. Tshabola is bringing an enormous 6-foot-6, 325-pound frame to fortify the light side of the line at guard.

This is a significant schematic win for new offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich. It’s also good to know that Vince Marrow is punching air right now. He spent more than five years trying to get Tshabola to play for him. All Marrow had to do was leave Kentucky to get Tegra in Blue. You love to see it.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tegra TshabolaOG (6-6, 325)Lakota West (Oh.)Ohio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
JacQai YoungQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

