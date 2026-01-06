Ohio State OL transfer Tegra Tshabola visiting Kentucky

Remember former four-star recruit Tegra Tshabola out of Lakota West HS in West Chester, Ohio? A Vince Marrow special during his time at Kentucky, he’s related to former Wildcat George Asafo-Adjei while also being an old high school teammate of four-year UK standout Alex Afari — the connections were all over the place, giving the blue and white a real shot in the class of 2022.

Then Ohio State held off the Wildcats’ flip attempt and the rest was history, Tshabola going on to become a two-year starter for the Buckeyes as an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He started at right guard in all 16 games during OSU’s national championship season in 2024.

Now he’s in the transfer portal with an official visit scheduled to Kentucky. Funny how the football world works, eh?

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound guard has scheduled a trip to Lexington, along with another visit to Auburn, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

According to Jacob Polacheck of KSR+, the visit will take place on Wednesday, January 7.

The three-year letterwinner in Columbus was rated as the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 8 interior offensive lineman in ’22, picking the Buckeyes over the Wildcats, along with offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, USC and Louisville.

Is it time for a full-circle reunion with the familiar name and face for Big Blue Nation? A visit has been scheduled to help decide that.

