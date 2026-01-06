Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Transfers to Kentucky

Kentucky is riding a wave of transfer portal commitments. The latest is a running back with three years of experience at Oklahoma.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports that Jovantae Barnes has committed to Kentucky. Barnes visited Lexington on Sunday, picking the Cats over Arkansas and LSU. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

A prolific high school recruit, the Las Vegas native was a Top-100 and an Under Armour All-American in 2021. He chose the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State, and USC, among others.

Barnes had a productive freshman season in 2022 with 116 carries for 519 yards and five touchdowns. His numbers dropped during the 2023 season before having a career-high junior year. Barnes rushed 122 times for 577 yards and five touchdowns, while posting a career-high 17 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in 2024.

As Oklahoma’s rushing attack failed to lift off in 2025, Barnes hit the sideline after four games to redshirt and preserve his redshirt for an additional year of eligibility.

Kentucky lost three running backs from last year’s roster. The Wildcats need multiple additions for Will Stein’s first season at Kentucky. They’re still in the mix for another SEC product. Former Texas RB CJ Baxter visited Lexington on the opening day of the transfer portal, and the Cats are in a strong position ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Colorado.

Kentucky Free Agency Additions

We’re only a few days into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added nine players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster. There have been four commitments in the last 18 hours.

QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

IOL Coleton Price, Baylor

LB Tavion Wallace, Arkansas

DT Ahmad Breaux, LSU

EDGE Antonio O’Berry, Gardner-Webb

CB Hasaan Sykes, Western Carolina

DB Aaron Gates, Florida

IOL Max Anderson, Tennessee

RB Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma

