Oklahoma RB Transfer Jovantae Barnes Sets Kentucky Visit

Kentucky continues to set more and more visits in the portal. The latest transfer to set a Kentucky visit is Oklahoma running back transfer Jovantae Barnes.

Barnes, a 5-foot-11.5, 185-pound running back, will take a visit to Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 4, sources tell KSR+. This will be his first visit. Barnes is also planning to take visits to Arkansas and LSU.

Barnes holds an extra year of eligibility due to only playing in four games this past year. He last took the field on Sept. 20 against Auburn. Barnes totaled 1,469 yards and 13 TDs in his time with the Sooners.

Barnes had a productive freshman season in 2022 with 116 carries for 519 yards and five touchdowns. His numbers dropped during the 2023 season before having a career-high junior year. Barnes rushed 122 times for 577 yards and five touchdowns, while posting a career-high 17 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in 2024.

Kentucky’s Portal Visitors

Jan. 2

–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290

–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216

–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188

–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255

–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3

–Jordan Thomas, Defensive Lineman, Georgia, 6-5, 320

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

–Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

–Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185

Jan. 4 Visitors

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Jan. 4-5 Visitors

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Jan. 7 Visitors

Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280

Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Jan. 9

Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250