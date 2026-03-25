Old Geezers on PTI clearly have NO IDEA what's going on with Kentucky Basketball

Pardon The Interruption was once a staple of the Worldwide Leader, an ESPN innovation that set the table for sports conversations around the country. Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser are still talking sports on PTI, but do they actually know what they’re talking about? In the case of Kentucky basketball, the answer is no.

Ahead of the Sweet 16, three bluebloods find themselves on the sidelines: North Carolina, Kansas, and Kentucky. The question posed on PTI was focused on each school’s head coach: Who has the most intriguing future?

Bill Self is openly discussing retirement after multiple health scares. It’s a poorly-kept secret that Hubert Davis is in discussions with North Carolina officials about stepping down. This is how Kornheiser characterized what’s happening with Mark Pope at Kentucky.

“I think it’s hard for Kentucky to fire Mark Pope,” Kornheiser said. “He’s a grad. He goes one better than Hubert Davis. He was the captain on a National Championship team under Rick Pitino. He made the Sweet 16 last year. He’s 46-26 in two years. Is two years enough for Pope? I don’t know.

Who’s talking about firing Mark Pope right now? Kornheiser is the only one. Sure, there are folks fired up on message boards, but it’s not a real conversation with any legs in the local or national media. That’s because if you’ve paid any attention at all to what’s happening at the university, you’d know that his boss is in the process of retiring. Mitch Barnhart can’t fire and hire another coach with one foot out the door, especially a coach who just got an automatic extension for making the Sweet 16 a year ago.

Michael Wilbon Might Actually Hate Kentucky Fans

Kornheiser’s mischaracterization of the temperature of Pope’s hot seat isn’t surprising. When hot seat lists are created ahead of the next college basketball season, he’ll be on them, but it’s not happening right now. What is happening right now is fire and brimestone from his colleague on the other side of the PTI desk.

“All they do is churn through coaches, even when they have a guy who wins a National Championship, it’s never good enough! I hate that about Kentucky, specifically that dynamic,” Wilbon shouted.

The last Kentucky head coach was at his post for 15 seasons, nearly twice as long as the second-longest tenured SEC coach, Bruce Pearl. In fact, only one other Power Conference coach had been at his post longer than John Calipari, Tom Izzo.

Did Billy Gillispie get a long leash? No, and for good reason. Tubby Smith spent a decade in Lexington before his departure, and Rick Pitino was in town for almost as long before bolting for the Boston Celtics.

“Is it hard for Kentucky to fire anybody?” The data answers Wilbon’s question. They don’t fire head coaches. Three of the last four left without being terminated.

“How greedy is Kentucky? They’re the greediest. If you line up all the Bluebloods and say, ‘Who’s the greediest on the totem pole when it comes to men’s college basketball?’ The answer’s Kentucky.”

If the you’re asking the question, “Which sports show on ESPN is filled with a bunch of old guys shouting into the clouds?” The answer is PTI.

Michael Wilbon really hates Kentucky



pic.twitter.com/47tcwVqgo7 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 24, 2026

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard, the KSR Message Board.