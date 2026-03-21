Ole Miss comes back to win Game 3, take series from Kentucky

Mistakes in almost every phase of the game cost No. 15 Kentucky a chance to win its second straight series to open SEC play.

No. 19 Ole Miss (19-6, 3-3 SEC) scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings Saturday to rally for a 12-9 win over the Wildcats at Swayze Field in Oxford.

Kentucky (19-4, 4-2 SEC) struck out 11 times, stranded nine runners on base — including twice leaving the bases loaded — and had a runner in scoring position picked off late in the game. The Cats also committed three costly errors to go along with eight walks issued by their pitching staff.

Three long balls accounted for seven of the Rebels’ runs. Daniel Pacella, who entered the game with a .188 batting average, struck the biggest blow with a fourth-inning grand slam after UK starting pitcher Nate Harris had walked two batters to load the bases.

Later, Ole Miss star Tristan Bissetta belted his 15th home run of the season and third of the series as part of the Rebels’ three-run seventh. Collin Reuter added a two-run shot in that inning.

Kentucky’s Tyler Bell tied the game with a solo home run in the eighth, but the Cats’ bullpen could not keep the game tied.

Ole Miss loaded the bases with one out and got a two-run single to left field from Will Furniss, which proved to be the decisive runs. The Rebels added an insurance run on a sac-fly from Reuter.

Burkley Bounds (2-1) took the loss out of the UK bullpen, which had been extremely reliable for most of the season. On this day, four members of the Cats’ relief corps combined to surrender seven runs in five innings of work.

Kentucky starter Nate Harris was unable to build on his dominant effort last weekend against Alabama, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks. The sophomore right-hander surrendered a home run and a pair of doubles.

The Cats had 12 hits on the day, but could not cash in with as many big ones as Ole Miss recorded. One notable exception was a fifth-inning grand slam from Carson Hansen that helped UK reclaim the lead.

In contrast to the struggles of the Kentucky bullpen, Will Hooks (1-0) was strong for Ole Miss. The sophomore left-hander allowed only one run over the final 4.2 innings and recorded five of the Rebels’ 11 strikeouts on the day.

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at home against Murray State. First pitch for the Wildcats and Racers is slated for 6:30 ET at Kentucky Proud Park.