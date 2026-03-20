Ole Miss shuts down UK bats, takes series opener

Hunter Elliott turned in the best outing for an Ole Miss starting pitcher this season, and Tristan Bissetta hit a pair of home runs to highlight the Rebels’ 5-0 win over Kentucky on Thursday in the series opener at Swayze Field in Oxford.

Elliott (3-0) scattered four hits and a pair of walks over 6.1 scoreless innings on the mound. The junior left-hander struck out six in lowering his season ERA by almost a full run to 3.48.

“They’re a really good team, and they’re especially a really good offense,” Elliott said of Kentucky. “They just got a lot of bullets in their gun. They’ve got a lot of different ways they can hurt you, but… I threw a first-pitch strike a lot. I won even counts a lot, and I felt like I was really dominant for stretches in the game.”

Bissetta gave him all the run support he would need in the bottom of the first inning, driving a 2-2 pitch from UK starter Ben Cleaver the opposite way over the wall in left field to give the Rebels a 2-0 lead.

Bissetta, a senior outfielder who transferred to Ole Miss from Clemson, had his fourth multi-homer game of the season and his second in a row. He added a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning for his 13th long ball of 2026.

“You don’t often see guys on heaters like that, especially in the SEC because you’re facing good arm after good arm,” Elliott said. “But it’s super-fun. I’m glad that guy’s on our team.”

No. 19 Ole Miss (18-5, 2-2 SEC) stretched its lead to 4-0 in the sixth inning when former UK catcher Austin Fawley ripped a two-out double down the left-field line, then came around to score on Brayden Randle’s RBI triple down the right-field line.

The Rebels made it 5-0 in the eighth on a solo home run to left field by Will Furniss, his team’s fifth extra-base hit among eight hits on the night.

No. 15 Kentucky (18-3, 3-1 SEC) saw its 13-game win streak snapped. It was the longest active streak in D-I baseball.

The Cats had scored six or more runs in nine straight games leading up to Thursday, but they collected only four hits and struck out 10 times.

Sophomore first baseman Hudson Brown had two of UK’s hits and drew a walk to reach base three times.

Cleaver (1-1) took the loss for the Cats, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings of work. The junior left-hander struck out four.

Up Next

The Kentucky-Ole Miss series resumes on Friday with Game 2 scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start. Junior right-hander Jaxson Jelkin (4-0, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for the Cats.