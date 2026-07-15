Kentucky pitcher transfer Oliver Boone flips commitment to Arizona State

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky has found starters in college baseball free agency but has also lost some key contributors. A bullpen pitcher has flipped his commitment. Oliver Boone is still heading to the West Coast but he’ll be continuing his career in the Big 12 instead of the Big Ten.

The relief pitcher flipped his commitment from USC to Arizona State this week.

Boone started his career at California and made 12 appearances with one start in 2024. The right-handed relief pitcher recorded a 4.45 ERA over 30.1 innings that season. The reliever then transferred to Kentucky where he sat out the 2025 season while recovery from an elbow injury. Boone would make 10 appearances with one start for UK in 2026. The pitcher ended the season with a 6.35 ERA and 2.19 WHIP over 11.1 innings. Boone was on the mound for a balk and two-run home run that completed West Virginia’s ninth inning comeback in a wild game that flipped the Morgantown regional away from the Bat Cats.

A pitching rebuild was needed for Kentucky this offseason. The Cats added five pitchers in the transfer portal and will get standout high school signee Grayson Willoughby to campus after he withdrew from the MLB Draft. New Mexico transfer Cooper Corkrean has a decision to make after being selected in the last rounds but Logan Hastings (Maryland) and Mason Snyder (Western Carolina) will likely both fill a big role for this bullpen. The plan is coming together for the Bat Cats.

Roster movement continues for college baseball programs in mid-July. Expect some more moving and shaking this month.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.