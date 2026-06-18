Kentucky pitcher transfer Oliver Boone commits to USC
Oklahoma and North Carolina will meet in a three-game series in Omaha at the College World Series this weekend to determine a national champion, but roster-building season isn’t waiting for the final result of the 2026 season. Transfer decisions are being made across the landscape in college baseball. Former Kentucky pitcher Oliver Boone has found a landing spot in the Big Ten.
The right-handed pitcher commited to USC on Wednesday.
Boone started his career at California and made 12 appearances with one start in 2024. The right-handed relief pitcher recorded a 4.45 ERA over 30.1 innings. The reliever then transferred to Kentucky where he sat out the 2025 season while recovery from an elbow injury. Boone would make 10 appearances with one start for UK in 2026. The pitcher ended the season with a 6.35 ERA and 2.19 WHIP over 11.1 innings. Boone was on the mound for a balk and two-run home run that completed West Virginia’s ninth inning comeback in last weekend’s wild regional game on Sunday. The Mountaineers would then take the Morgantown regional over UK with an extra innings win on Monday before easily advancing to the College World Series with a super regional sweep over Cal Poly.
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After a two-year stint in Lexington, Boone is headed back to California where he will be a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining. USC made the super regionals this postseason before falling to North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Six Kentucky pitchers have left the program via the portal, but the Cats have replaced them with five transfer additions. Kale Hammer (LHP | Seattle), Logan Hastings (RHP | Maryland), PJ Craig (RHP | Rider), Mason Snyder (RHP | Western Carolina), and Cooper Corkrean (LHP | New Mexico) will all suit up for the Bat Cats in 2027.
Kentucky baseball transfer tracker
So far, we know of 11 Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.
- RHP Oliver Boone (RSo.) — Committed to USC
- RHP Tommy Skelding (RSo.)
- RHP Bryson Treichel (So.)
- RHP Tristan Hunter (So.) — Committed to Missouri State
- LHP Toby Peterson (So.)
- C Tagger Tyson (Jr.)
- C Owen Jenkins (Fr.)
- OF Ryan Schwartz (So.)
- C Alex Duffey (Sr.)
- RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)
- INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)
- INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)
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