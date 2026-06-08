Kentucky relief pitcher Oliver Boone enters transfer portal

The 2026 College World Series will start on Friday in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened on last week. Another Kentucky pitcher has entered the portal.

Right-handed pitcher Oliver Boone has become a college baseball free agent again after spending two seasons with the Kentucky baseball program, according to Pete Nakos and On3’s 2026 college baseball transfer portal tracker.

Oliver Boone started his career at California and made 12 appearances with one start in 2024. Boone recorded a 4.45 ERA over 30.1 innings. The right-handed pitcher then transferred to Kentucky where he sat out the 2025 season while recovery from an elbow injury. Boone would make 10 appearances with one start for Kentucky in 2026. The pitcher ended the season with a 6.35 ERA and 2.19 WHIP over 11.1 innings. Boone was on the mound for a balk and two-run home run that completed West Virginia’s ninth inning comeback in last weekend’s wild regional game on Sunday. The Mountaineers would then take the Morgantown regional over UK with an extra innings win on Monday before easily advancing to the College World Series with a super regional sweep over Cal Poly.

Kentucky has now seen six pitches enter the transfer portal since the season ended in Morgantown. A bullpen rebuild is currently on the to-do list for the Bat Cats.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of 11 Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.