On The Clock: Kentucky players make strong impression at pro day

The NFL Draft is just one month away. That jingle everyone knows will be playing in Pittsburgh before you know it. Pro days are now starting to wrap up. Visit season is around the corner. The seven-round marathon is almost here. Kentucky could have a handful of picks come off the board.

Numerous Kentucky players helped themselves with strong performances at the combine in Indianapolis. The pro day in Lexington was also an opportunity for prospects to make a splash. Some Kentucky players did just that.

On The Clock: Wrapping up Kentucky pro day

Slim Zach Calzada arrives

Zach Calzada did not have a great year at Kentucky. The former Texas A&M and Auburn quarterback hurt his shoulder and lost his starting spot after the just two games. This came after an offseason where Calzada added weight to get over 230 pounds. The veteran quarterback decided to shred that weight in the pre-draft process.

Zach Calzada is a QB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.11 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 96 out of 1066 QB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/RgpKBxJutJ pic.twitter.com/psbZ56rSdz — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 17, 2026

Calzada noticeably looked slim at UK’s pro day and that led to sub strong testing numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.69), and short shuttle (4.26). The quarterback will likely go undrafted but he he looked in much better shape.

Kahlil Saunders is undersized but tests well

Kahlil Saunders played over 1,200 defensive snaps during his career at Kentucky and is coming off a career year that included 12 starts, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 25 pressures. Now Saunders is looking for a chance in the NFL.

His experience and strong testing profile should lead to an opportunity.

Kahlil Saunders is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.43 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 328 out of 2081 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/L5af5ZLlLw pic.twitter.com/MHEfiM9oA0 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 17, 2026

The Kentucky defensive lineman is a versatile piece who can play an assortment of alignments along the front and also is a strong athlete. Saunders showed quickness (10-yard split), change of direction (three-gone), and explosiveness (vertical, broad) at Kentucky’s pro day. He could find himself on some team’s draft boards in the seventh round but most likely will have options when undrafted free agent calls come in.

Alex Wollschlaeger tests off the charts

Bowling Green transfer Alex Wollschlaeger came to Kentucky and immediately solidified the right tackle position. An argument can be made that Wollschaleger was UK’s most consistent starter on the line of scrimmage. This is a right tackle with perhaps some guard flex who has played over 3,200 career snaps.

Wollschlaeger held his own in the SEC and will be one of the most athletic tackle prospects available in this draft.

Alex Wollschlaeger is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.57 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 67 out of 1534 OT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/cPXEGQmMlv pic.twitter.com/NgZZFcD9WS — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 17, 2026

The weight is a concern but the play strength Wollschlaeger puts on tape checks out. The speed and agility numbers were all surprising. Of all the Kentucky players who didn’t participate in the combine, Wollschaleger likely has the best chance to get drafted late on Day 3.

Kentucky lacked speed at cornerback in 2026

The 2025 season was a rough one for Kentucky cornerbacks. This spot was expected to be a team strength but that never played out. Injuries arrived early and UK had a very hard time covering receivers. That all led to some ugly moments.

UK’s lack of depth was exposed but so was the lack of foot speed. The Wildcats simply were not fast enough at this position.

JQ Hardaway is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 1.69 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2345 out of 2822 CB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/4QVKV8JcMP pic.twitter.com/FcsQfQBnYS — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 19, 2026

JQ Hardaway has played a lot of football and put a solid year on tape in 2024, but had some struggles in coverage in 2025. The lack of long speed was a big reason why. Moving forward, this program must get faster at cornerback.