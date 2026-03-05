On The Clock: How Kentucky prospects performed at NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine came and went last week. There were six Kentucky players in attendance. The testing was mostly off the charts.

Kentucky’s pro day is scheduled to arrived next week but most of the work for this group is in the books. The Wildcats had six draftable prospects in Indianapolis. Some made some very big splashes with impressive athletic testing.

Day 3 at the draft could be a busy one for the Kentucky football program.

Seth McGowan flashes surprising explosiveness

Seth McGowan did not join Kentucky’s football program until May but the former Oklahoma tailback made a quick splash and immediately became the offense’s RB1. McGowan rushed for 387 yards on 5.7 yards per rush before suffering an injury against Georgia. The tailback never truly looked the same after that as he battled injuries. McGowan only produced 13 rushes of 10-plus yards all season but now there is a reason to believe that there is more explosive play potential there.

The Texas native was one of the most explosive tailbacks at the combine.

Seth McGowan is a RB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.63 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 79 out of 2115 RB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending bench tomorrow, then pro day. Splits projected.https://t.co/irnol24nYR pic.twitter.com/rUE1Qk0s5H — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

McGowan posted a poor shuttle score which helped explain why it took some time to get his motor running after the touch but the long speed and jump drills show a prospect with legitimate splash play potential. The tailback is up to 223 pounds and did not lose any explosiveness. If anything, McGowan added it in the pre-draft process.

Kentucky’s pro day will be used to help improve his agility scores but the running back had a solid performance in Indianapolis. McGowan’s tape shows a tough runner with two-way passing game value as a receiver and blocker. His athletic testing shows that some weaknesses (lack of explosion) could be fixed if given more opportunities.

Kendrick Law shows off strength and explosiveness

Alabama transfer Kendrick Law led Kentucky in targets, receptions, and receiving yards in 2025. In first extended opportunity at playing receiver, Law showed off play strength and burst. There are route-running concerns that still need to be addressed but this was an explosive athlete who produced playmaking in Kentucky’s offense.

The testing in Indianapolis backed that up. Law posted strong numbers in bench, vertical, broad, and the 40.

Kendrick Law is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.60 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 156 out of 3844 WR from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day, splits projected.https://t.co/2keEi9DOJy pic.twitter.com/0VCKSJf6zx — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 2, 2026

Pro day will come into focus now. Law is scheduled to do agility testing in Lexington and those are times that scouts will be paying close attention. The receiver showed speed on the field but needs to show some start and stop moving forward. A strong performance at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility could help him climb the board on Day 3.

Jager Burton is a fit as a zone-scheme center

Jager Burton was a blue-chip recruit coming out of Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglas for numerous reasons. His athletic profile was a big reason why. We saw those raw traits in Indianapolis.

Jager Burton is a OC prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 676 OC from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/zSBCaFHPDq pic.twitter.com/iTyrxCQy4i — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Burton did not participate in shuttle drills but figures to post strong times there if he does them at pro day. The multi-year starter in Lexington had solid explosive scores and was absolutely moving at 312 pounds after just an OK start in the 40-yard dash.

There are some play strength concerns as Burton transitions to pro football. After having some struggles at guard, Burton seems to fit best in a zone scheme where his athleticism can be featured. That could limit his options on draft weekend similar to Eli Cox last year but someone will likely jump to land Burton late on Day 3 or early in the undrafted free agent pool due to his experience and athleticism.

Jalen Farmer takes another positive step in the pre-draft process

Jalen Farmer surprised many when he declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft. That ultimately led to a Senior Bowl invite. After a strong performance in Mobile, Farmer started to receive some top-100 pick buzz. That buzz likely will not slow down after his performance at the combine.

Jalen Farmer is a OG prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.68 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 57 out of 1741 OG from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/h8rHiTlU2I pic.twitter.com/KkLT9Na4p6 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Farmer was absolutely flying in the 40-yard dash at 312 and posted a strong score in the broad jump. This offensive guard prospect did not participate in bench or agility testing. We’ll see if that changes at Kentucky’s pro day but Farmer is still trending to be Kentucky’s first draft pick. The former Florida transfer could come off the board in the third round.

Joshua Braun holds steady in Indy

The long-time interior offensive line starter who made collegiate stops at Florida, Arkansas, and Kentucky had a solid but not great performance at the combine. Braun brings terrific positional size (6-6, 325) and posted a solid three-cone (7.62) and broad jump (8’5″) scores. The bench number (22 reps) was below average for the guard position.

Braun did run the 40, participate in the vertical, or short shuttle in Indianapolis. That could change at Kentucky’s pro day. The teams interested in the veteran will most be shopping in his market because of the size and experience. However, a good day at Kentucky’s pro day could boost his overall testing profile.

David Gusta is small but strong and twitchy

Washington State transfer David Gusta was arguably Kentucky’s biggest addition in the transfer portal last offseason. The defensive tackle played a thankless role in UK’s odd front as he had eat double, was asked to two-gap, and didn’t get to flash a ton of his playmaking skill set. However, we saw glimpses of his athletic profile (turn on the Ole Miss tape).

That was on full display in Indy.

David Gusta is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.75 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 52 out of 2046 DT from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run.https://t.co/1euLA6gcOh pic.twitter.com/1GNSrLMFuV — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 26, 2026

Gusta posted a ridiculous 37 reps on the bench and had elite speed scores with a terrific 10-yard split (1.68). Gusta even had a strong vertical. The defensive tackle will fit best in a four-down scheme that won’t ask him to eat many double teams. There is some real playmaking potential with Gusta and that should lead to a selection on Day 3.