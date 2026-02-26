On The Clock: Kentucky players to watch at NFL Combine

The second big event of draft season has arrived. We’re all patiently awaiting the most popular job fair in the world to get here at the end of April when Pittsburgh hosts the 2026 NFL Draft, but first, the entire league has taken over Indianapolis for the biggest week in the offseason for the National Football League.

Early conversations regarding free agent contract structures, trade discussions, networking, and much more is occurring now in the hotel lobbies, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and suites at Lucas Oil Field throughout the week. The week where everyone in the league is in the same town is a time when a lot of business is done. Some — or most — of that business will occur in the scouting department.

NFL coaching staffs have now had multiple weeks to dive all-in on the scouting process and are getting to meet prospects face-to-face this week in Indianapolis. That part is very important but the medical evaluations done this week in Indy are just as important. There is also the on-field testing that will be used in each prospect’s evaluation. Does the tape match the eyes? Or does the tape not match the eyes?

This is a big week in the football world. KSR will be here throughout the event to provide coverage. What could we learn over the next few days as the activities begin in Indianapolis?

Let’s dive in.

A big opportunity for Kendrick Law

Media interviews and meetings with teams are already taking place in Indianapolis. The wait for field testing will officially end on Thursday. Over the next four days, the Lucas Oil Stadium playing surface will be filled with players running the 40 and participating in football drills. This is a huge moment for players who play positions where speed is highly prioritized.

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law has a chance to make a splash.

The former top-100 recruit and Alabama transfer was a part of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List in 2024. Law previously benched 465 and squatted 655 while in Tuscaloosa while also hitting 23.2 mph. After leading UK in targets (64), receptions (53), and receiving yards (540), Law has a chance to post some big testing numbers in the 40 and other speed and agility drills. This receiver could be a big winner on the Relative Athletic Score.

Law will be the most talked about Kentucky prospect this week due to his physical traits, gadget skill set, and special teams value.

Line of scrimmage buzz

Kentucky tailback Seth McGowan is the only other skill position player in Indianapolis for this event. The former Oklahoma and New Mexico State running back will undergo an important medical evaluation taking place after he battled injuries throughout the season. McGowan is looking to secure a spot on Day 3 in the draft. He is not the only one.

The Wildcats have a ton of line of scrimmage prospects in Indianapolis who are all draftable prospects.

— Joshua Braun: The former Florida and Arkansas transfer was a multi-year starter in the SEC. Braun’s listed size checked out at the Senior Bowl (6057, 338) with good length (34″ arm) and a load of experience (3,255 career snaps). This is a big guard prospect who has been durable, owns terrific size, and has a ton of experience. This week in Indy will give him a chance to speak with teams and make a positive impression. The testing doesn’t figure to be super important for Braun as he attempts to lock up a spot on Day 3.

— Jager Burton: After switching positions multiple times during his five-year stint in Lexington, Burton gave center another swing. That final move was a hit. The former blue-chip recruit was one of Kentucky’s best offensive players last year and that momentum has carried into draft. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass product was a big winner at the Shrine Bowl and checked in at 6037 and 311 pounds. Burton has short arms (3278) which will make him a center only prospect but the tape also shows that center is clearly his better position. Burton appears to be a great fit for a wide zone scheme and strong testing could help confirm that.

Kentucky center Jager Burton against Vanderbilt. (Mont Dawson | KSR)

— Jalen Farmer: Another former Florida transfer, Farmer was a two-year starter at right guard during his only two seasons in Lexington. The Peach State native surprised some when he entered the draft but that is starting to look like a wise decision. Farmer’s size (6046, 322) checked out at the Senior Bowl. The guard prospect had a strong week in Mobile and some of his face-to-face interviews this week could help him sneak into Day 2.

— David Gusta: The Washington State defensive tackle transfer did not make a ton of noise for Kentucky this season but it was clear that the veteran was a huge part of the defense. Gusta is now in the draft process but didn’t make a ton of noise at the Shrine Bowl. This interior player has short arms (31) and not great size (6021, 312) at a position where height, length, and mass are all important. Gusta could use some strong testing at the combine.

The schedule

The scouting combine is multiple days old at this point with head coaches and general managers completing media obligations. Now the testing begins. Over the next four days, every player will make his way to Lucas Oil Stadium to compete in the 40 and other events. This is who will go where and at what time.

Thursday, February 26

Defensive Linemen & Linebackers (3 p.m. ET | NFL Network)

Friday, February 27

Defensive Backs & Tight Ends (3 p.m. ET | NFL Network)

Saturday, February 28

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Running Backs (1 p.m. ET | NFL Network)

Sunday, March 1

Offensive Linemen (1 p.m. ET | NFL Network)

David Gusta will look to put together a strong performance on Thursday. Friday will be a quiet one for Kentucky before Saturday and Sunday roll around. Kendrick Law is expected to be one of the most talked about players on Saturday.