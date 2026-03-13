On The Clock: Another Kentucky pro day is in the books

The next phase of draft season is officially history. All of the testing is complete. We are reaching the final stretch.

On Wednesday afternoon at the Nutter Field House, Kentucky hosted its annual pro day. Players from last year’s team were completing athletic testing one final time in front of NFL scouts. All that’s left now is final meetings with teams over the few weeks before draft weekend arrives at the end of April.

KSR was on-site for the event. This is what we learned.

Draft Notebook: Kentucky Pro Day

— Kendrick Law was arguably the most popular player at this event. After not competing in field work at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, the wide receiver got a ton of work on Wednesday. Law was even participating in some running back drills. The former Alabama transfer has a gadget skill set with speed. The former blue-chip recruit is positioning himself to come off the board on Day 3.

— Jager Burton crushed the combine. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass product than crushed Kentucky’s pro day. Burton ran a 4.45 short shuttle in Lexington and posted an elite broad jump (9’7″). Burton may have just gone from undrafted prospect at the beginning of this prospect to a safe Day 3 pick.

— Joshua Braun was the one Kentucky player who didn’t test extremely well for Kentucky in Indianapolis but teams are still interested. There was some buzz surrounding the former four-star recruit who started his career at Florida and made a two-year stop at Arkansas before arriving at Kentucky. Braun owns great positional size and has a wealth of SEC experience. The veteran will be in draft range on Day 3.

— Jalen Farmer remains the favorite to be the first Kentucky player off the board in April. The former Florida transfer who spent two years in Lexington continues to generate a lot of chatter. Farmer tested very well and will be considered one of the best guards available once the draft gets to Day 2. He has a great chance to come off the board in the third round.

— Quarterback Zach Calzada participated in the event on Tuesday. The veteran quarterback clearly shed a ton of weight since the end of last season and looked in much better shape.

— Josh Kattus missed the final game of the season with an injury. The tight end ended up needing knee surgery. Kattus was not participating in pro day. Neither was safety Jordan Lovett who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in November.

— There were 30 NFL teams in attendance on Saturday. Kentucky alum Champ Kelly is a mainstay at this event and was back again. The Miami Dolphins have retained Kelly as a senior personnel executive despite the front office changes in South Florida. Miami has a ton of UK flavor with Bush Hamdan (quarterbacks coach), Zach Yenser (offensive line coach) and C.J. Conrad (offensive assistant) are all on Jeff Hafley‘s fiirst staff.