On The Clock: Welcome to NFL Draft Season

Another long NFL season finally came to an end on Sunday night in Santa Clara when the Seattle Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots for four quarters. The NFC West franchise claimed their second Lombardi Trophy and Kenneth Walker became the first tailback to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis. The 2025 year is over. Everyone is now turning the page. It’s time to get ready for the jingle.

The new league year does not officially start until March but every organization has already moved on to the 2026 season. The coaching carousel wrapped up with the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and every scouting operation in the league has been building draft boards. Free agency will arrive first next month but there is no stopping the draft machine at this point. We are now just 71 days from the draft in Pittsburgh. For the next two-plus months, KSR will be here every step of the way as we monitor where Kentucky players — and former Kentucky players — end up during the seven-round marathon that last three days in April.

Things are starting to happen as post-Super Bowl big boards and mocks drafts get rolled out.

Could Jalen Farmer come off the board on Day 2?

Many were surprised when Jalen Farmer officially declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 17 shortly after Will Stein became the new head coach in Lexington. The only scheduled returning offensive line starter was leaving college football after four seasons following two-year stints at Florida and Kentucky. That decision is starting to make some more sense.

Farmer was in line to be one of the best returning guards in the SEC in 2026. He also might be able to sneak his way into the third round. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler released his first top-100 big board this week. Farmer checks in at No. 81 overall.

Using his long arms and leg drive, Farmer can fit up and dump defenders in the run game. Despite some pad-level issues, he has a stout anchor and heavy punch in pass protection, and he is quick to replace his hands and recover if he’s initially beaten. He looks like an NFL starter. Dane Brugler | The Athletic

Farmer is even showing up in some mock drafts. The two-year starter is almost certainly set to become Kentucky’s first offensive line draft pick since Luke Fortner (third round) and Darian Kinnard (fifth round) came off the board in the 2022 draft. The third-round does feel aggressive but the prospect who had a good performance at the Senior Bowl is primed to be selected when the run on centers/guards begins in the middle rounds.

Farmer is the clubhouse favorite to become the first Kentucky player off the board in this draft.

Expect Kendrick Law to come off the board on Day 3

Alabama transfer Kendrick Law was unquestionably Kentucky’s biggest transfer portal addition at wide receiver ahead of the 2025 season. However, the former top-100 recruit from Louisiana did not play much in Tuscaloosa.

Law’s senior season in Lexington was his first time getting to show what he could do on the field. Law would end his season at Kentucky by leading the offense in targets (64), receptions (53), and receiving yards (540). Law also got some reps on special teams as a kick returner, punt returner, and outside gunner on punts. The wideout still has much to prove but he brings versatility to the table. That should lead to a pick on Day 3. The draft community is starting to take notice.

I’ve studied some really good WRs today. 2 of my favorites 👇🏻



IU Omar Cooper Jr- tough, physical yac, strong hands. Great feel.



KY Kendrick Law- explosive, strong lower, dynamic with ball. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 10, 2026

Law owns a gadget skill set and special teams value. That will be worth a pick in the fifth or sixth-round. The SEC wideout got some eyes on him at the Shrine Bowl and will look to increase his draft value in a few weeks at the combine.

Stage 2: NFL Scouting Combine

There are multiple stages in the NFL Draft process. Setting the board and scouting at all-star games is the first. The second will occur in two weeks up in Indianapolis. The Indiana Convention Center will once again be home to the scouting combine. This event begins on Feb. 23 and runs through March 2.

At this unofficial NFL social gathering, draft prospects will test and meet with teams face-to-face. The media will also be in attendance to gather intel and find out what organizations are looking at specific prospects. There will even be some important conversations between agents and general managers ahead of free agency in March. One of the most important events in the NFL will take play in Indy. Kentucky will have six players at the event.

This next stage is really what gets draft season ramped up. From there, we move to pro days and 30 visits before the draft finally arrives.

The Kentucky football program could have a busy Day 3 at the draft. We should learn some more in Indy. Who is on the radar and who tests will will be uncovered that this huge draft event.