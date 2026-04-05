On This Day: Aaron Harrison beat Wisconsin in the Final Four 12 years ago

“This is the point where he always hits it…”

12 years later, and that still might be the best call for a Kentucky men’s basketball game. With that perfect delivery, Jim Natz predicted the future one second before it happened. Trailing by two points in the closing seconds of the 2014 Final Four against Wisconsin, Aaron Harrison hit his third clutch three-pointer of the NCAA Tournament, ultimately lifting the Wildcats past the Badgers, 74-73, and into the championship game.

Serving as an 8-seed in the tournament, Kentucky got hot at the right time. John Calipari‘s squad broke brackets with a Round of 32 upset win against 1-seed Wichita State before Harrison etched his name into March Madness lore. The freshman hit a massive three-pointer in the final minute to help beat 4-seed Louisville in the Sweet 16 before doing the same against 2-seed Michigan in the Elite 8.

But his shot in the Final Four had the highest stakes. It’s the one we all remember the most. His twin brother Andrew was the one telling him to take that shot. You couldn’t have scripted it any better.

“Aaron Harrison! Beyond belief!”

On this day in 2014, Aaron Harrison delivered a CLUTCH bucket that sent Kentucky past Wisconsin and into the #NationalChampionship game 🤩#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TxOBxg8vts — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

Kentucky would come up short in the title game against UConn, which went on to win the program’s fourth national championship with a 60-54 win over the Wildcats. Speaking of, the Huskies will look to win their seventh title (all since 1999) when they take on Michigan in Monday’s title.

And of course, we all know how the following 2014-15 season went for Kentucky, arguably the best college team of all time to not raise a banner. The Badgers exacted revenge against an undefeated UK in the 2015 Final Four, a result that still haunts the Big Blue Nation. But Kentucky’s run in 2014, fueled by Harrison’s heroics, holds its own special place in the fan base’s heart.