On3 College Football Insider Pete Nakos Breaks Down Kentucky's Portal Class

Kentucky’s first transfer portal under head coach Will Stein is in the books. National experts are high on the job the former Oregon offensive coordinator has done in his short time in Lexington.

On3 college football expert Pete Nakos talks with Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ on Here Comes the Boom to share his thoughts on Stein’s transfer portal class. According to On3, Kentucky had the No. 38-ranked transfer portal class in the nation in 2026.

Nakos discusses his thoughts on how Kentucky was able to land Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey after he originally committed to Nebraska. He also discusses why Texas running back CJ Baxter‘s commitment to Kentucky was such a big deal.

Take a look:

