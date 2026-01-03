Once again, Kentucky couldn't overcome a big halftime deficit

If this game had been decided only by the second-half score, Kentucky would have won, 40-39. Unfortunately, that’s not how this works. Alabama led 50-34 at halftime, which gave the Crimson Tide plenty of cushion when the Cats tried to make a comeback. If you’ve followed this team at all this season, you know that’s a familiar script.

Kentucky’s 89-74 loss to Alabama was its fifth to a ranked opponent this season. The Cats are 1-5 in such games, and have been outscored 256-183 in the first half. Kentucky has trailed by 20+ points in four of the six games. According to Corey Price, today marks the eighth time in the Mark Pope era that Kentucky has trailed an opponent by at least 20 points in a game; the Cats are 0-8 in such contests.

Last season, the Cats were able to make some miraculous comebacks, memorably battling back from an 18-point deficit vs. Gonzaga; this year, it’s proved more challenging. Kentucky actually got out to a good start, leading 5-0, but Alabama stormed back with a 9-0 run. The Crimson Tide’s lead hit double digits with a three by Houston Mallette at the 8:24 mark, and they didn’t look back, the lead cresting to 21 points with 1:41 to go before intermission.

Kentucky came out of halftime with some fire, going on an 11-5 run to cut the lead to 10 at the first media timeout; however, the Cats could never get over the hump, even when they were getting stops. Aden Holloway’s sixth three of the game from the Alabama logo at midcourt with 3:32 to go pushed the lead back to 14 and proved to be the dagger.

Why does Kentucky keep digging these first-half holes? Perimeter defense is obviously a struggle; Alabama made 10 threes in the first half to Kentucky’s two. It’s easy to make too much out of starting lineups, but once again, Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance came off the bench while Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh, Collin Chandler, Mo Dioubate, and Malachi Moreno started for the fifth game. Quaintance struggled throughout the game, but Lowe and Oweh were the only reasons Kentucky had a chance to come back in the second half. Lowe finished with a season-high 21 points in 27 minutes.

The other issue is that when Kentucky does find itself in a big hole, it’s not built to climb out of it. The Cats were just 4-19 from three today, 2-10 in the second half. One of those threes came from Oweh and one from Kam Williams, the latter playing just 16 minutes total coming off his eight-three performance vs. Bellarmine. Kentucky’s best lineup vs. St. John’s — Lowe, Oweh, Quaintance, Williams, and Mo Dioubate — played just 1:41, and not at all in the first half.

When asked why Williams didn’t play more, Pope gave a non-answer.

“We’re searching a little bit in that sense. We were trying to work on a bigger lineup that wasn’t super functional today always, in giving us a huge lift, but there will be ways that we can work Kam in. And Kam also needs to be more aggressive and take advantage of opportunities he has.”

As for changing up the starting lineup, Pope said that’s something the staff is considering “all the time.” I don’t think that will solve all of Kentucky’s issues, but it’s certainly a good place to start.