One of the best 2028 QBs in the country visited Kentucky on Friday

Kentucky football has a busy weekend ahead with several official visits from the 2027 class on tap, but a big-name 2028 prospect also made his way to Lexington to check out Will Stein‘s program.

Four-star quarterback James “Booboo” Armstrong spent his Friday on UK’s campus, posting a photo to social media of himself next to Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

A three-sport athlete at Aliquippa (PA) Hopewell, Armstrong is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the rising junior high school class. Both Rivals and ESPN rank him as a top 10 signal caller in the 2028 cycle, with Rivals tabbing him as the No. 101 overall prospect and ninth-best QB. Armstrong, who checks in at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, already holds over two dozen Division I scholarship offers.

Armstrong began to emerge on the local scene in January 2025 when Pitt became his first-ever offer. Penn State followed suit that September. The Panthers and Nittany Lions have kept in close contact ever since. Armstrong has taken several unofficial visits to both schools, but his recruitment took a turn this spring after his stock exploded on the national scene. An offer from Georgia in April set the tone for what has been a busy spring.

The likes of Auburn, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss, Michigan State (where he camped at earlier this week), and many more have extended him scholarships. Stein and Sloan reached out on Kentucky’s behalf with an offer in mid-May. Armstrong posted impressive numbers as a sophomore, throwing for 2,350 yards while rushing for another 760 yards. He logged 37 total touchdowns through the air and on the ground while tossing just three interceptions.

Stein and Co. have been cooking with the 2027 recruiting class; now they’re turning some attention to the future.