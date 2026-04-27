One Horse Trained Too Hard Ahead of the Kentucky Derby

It’s Kentucky Derby Week at Churchill Downs. The backside is buzzing as horse racing fans try to catch a glimpse of the Derby hopefuls before they race for history on the First Saturday in May.

For many, mornings at Churchill Downs are nothing more than a preamble to inject more hype into Derby Week. For serious horseplayers, the times the horses post during training sessions are serious business. On Sunday, two horses clocked eye-opening numbers while putting in their final work, another term for a training session.

A good time for a work is around 48 seconds for four furlongs, or 1:00 for five furlongs. Without much rain in the area in recent weeks, the track was fast, and a few horses put up silly numbers.

Intrepido, the fourth-place finisher at the Santa Anita Derby, went four furlongs in 44.76. It’s the fastest work ever by a Kentucky Derby horse, and according to Ed DeRosa, only two horses have ever eclipsed that 45-second mark at Churchill Downs since the turn of the century. One of them was Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas’ Kentucky Oaks winner in 2021.

One might think, “Wow, that horse is fast. It’s gotta be the one to beat in the Kentucky Derby.” Actually, this fast work isn’t a good sign. Horses that worked 47.6 or faster in their final work are 0/18 in the Kentucky Derby points era. Intrepido’s trainer, Paul Mullins, did not like what he saw at Churchill Downs.

“I wasn’t very happy about it,” Mullins told DRF. “It’s not a good sign ever for my horse. He did not need to work that fast this close to the race over a new surface.”

Why is it a bad thing? It’s not just history working against Intrepido. There is a fear that running too fast, too close to the race, can take too much gas out of the horse’s tank. There are also injury concerns that come with a blazing-fast workout. With a morning line of 50-1, this work could do enough to draw in some money or push bettors away.

Bob Baffert Pleased with Fast Kentucky Derby Work

The other horse that crushed his final work was the Santa Anita Derby runner-up, Potente. Fresh off the only loss in his three-race career, Potente went five furlongs in 57.77, a new Kentucky Derby record. Unlike Mullins, Baffert was pleased with his horse’s final work at Churchill Downs.

“It looks like it took nothing out of him, so that’s the important thing,” Baffert told DRF. “You don’t really want to see them work that fast, but I’ve had horses work that fast and run really well.”

Along with Litmus Test, Potente is one of two horses Baffert is bringing to Kentucky Derby 152. The Hall of Fame trainer broke the record for Kentucky Derby wins with Medina Spirit, but after the horse was disqualified for failing a drug test, Churchill Downs banned him from the track for three years. He returned to the Kentucky Derby last year with Citizen Bull, who finished 15th. A historic seventh win is on the table this Saturday.

“I don’t think about it like that,” Baffert said. “You just want to get here with a good horse.”

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