One of Kentucky's top in-state basketball stars is heading to a national prep school

The Bluegrass State is losing one of its top homegrown talents.

Martin County star Braxton Keathley announced on Monday that he’s transferring to Prolific Prep (FL), one of the top-ranked basketball prep programs in the country, for his senior year of high school.

Keathley is coming off a junior campaign that saw him average 33.1 points (second in the state) and nine rebounds per outing in the 15th Region. The 6-foot-4 guard is considered a three-star recruit in the class of 2027 by the Rivals Industry Ranking, checking in at No. 225 nationally. He’s received scholarship offers from the likes of SEMO, Ohio, UT Martin, ECU, Eastern Kentucky, and others.

Senior season locked in with @ProlificPrep and @Coach_Bernardi! Time to go crazy one last year 💯 #ProlificPrep pic.twitter.com/0e1WR00tHZ — Braxton Keathley (@BraxKeathley) July 6, 2026

Since it started in 2014, Prolific Prep has been churning out Power 4 and future NBA players, including nine players currently playing in the league. Last season’s squad consisted of five-star 2027 recruits Nasir Anderson, Caleb Holt, and Bruce Branch III. More star talent is on the way for next season, too. Kentucky junior guard Zoom Diallo is also a Prolific Prep product, as is Darryn Peterson, the recent No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick by the Utah Jazz.

With that in mind, suiting up for Prolific Prep in 2026-27 should allow Keathley the opportunity to have more college teams watching him in action.

Could UK be among them? Keathley has actually been on an unofficial visit to Lexington. He was in Rupp Arena to watch Kentucky beat North Carolina Central 103-67 back in December. Assistant coach Cody Fueger has been his main recruiter. He’s even trained before with former Wildcat guard Tyrese Maxey. Keathley has also taken unofficial visits to schools such as Louisville, Purdue, Florida State, and LSU.

“Kentucky is a great place to be at,” Keathley told KSR after his visit. “The name on the jersey means a lot.”

It’s always tough to see a talented in-state player leave the borders for a prep school, but Keathley saw an opportunity to improve his game alongside elite hoopers, and he took it.