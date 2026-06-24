One of Kentucky's top IOL targets has come off the board, but another decides on Friday

One of Kentucky’s top offensive line targets is off the board, but could it open up the door for the Wildcats to land a different one?

Four-star interior offensive lineman Antonio Berry announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday afternoon. Berry took an official visit to UK in early June, but the Tupelo (MS) product ended up staying close to home by choosing the Rebels. The likes of Alabama, Florida, and Colorado were also in pursuit of Berry, who is ranked No. 86 overall in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking.

With Berry going elsewhere, all eyes turn toward IOL Caden Moss (6-4, 330), who plans to announce his college decision at the end of this week. Also a native of Mississippi, Moss had been trending toward choosing Ole Miss as well, even taking a visit there over the weekend. New head coach Pete Golding could very well land both him and Berry.

But with Berry’s surprise commitment to the Rebels, that opens an opportunity for Kentucky to make a final push for Moss. In theory, UK could have some extra money to spend on Moss following the decommitment of four-star WR Iveon Lewis on Tuesday — even with the expected addition of four-star WR Tyler Fryman. Moss, ranked No. 43 nationally, took his OV to Lexington the same weekend as Berry.

Along with UK and Ole Miss, Moss is also considering LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee. He’ll announce his decision live on Instagram this Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET. If Moss ends up choosing Kentucky, he’ll immediately become the highest-ranked recruit of the still-fresh Will Stein era. He sure would be a good one to have in the fold, too.

“A mauler in the run game,” Rivals’ Charles Power wrote about Moss in his scouting report. “Plays low, working to get underneath the pads of smaller opposing defensive linemen. Runs his feet on contact and works to finish blocks with authority. Plays with good effort and requisite physicality. Flashes solid footwork in pass protection. Width makes him a significant obstacle for defensive linemen to run around in pass rush situations, particularly if playing on the interior.”

Keep a close eye on those RPM picks and Crystal Balls for Moss over the next 48 hours…