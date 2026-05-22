One of Kentucky's top OL targets surprisingly came off the board on Thursday
The recruitment of Jatori Williams has included a handful of twists and turns. It came to a surprising end on Thursday.
Williams, a four-star talent who is ranked No. 105 overall in the 2027 recruiting class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, has announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound interior offensive lineman was also considering the likes of Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, and Kentucky, but landed with Miami before he could take his official visits later this spring/summer.
Once committed to Alabama from September through December of last year, Williams reopened his recruitment and originally scheduled a commitment date for July 4. He later moved his decision day up to May 22 before posting on social media less than a week ago that he was moving it back to July 4. But he called off a visit to Auburn scheduled for last week and pulled the trigger with Miami on Thursday.
- 1Breaking
Another FB Commitment 😼
Top RB target Kelsey Gerald picks UK
- 2Breaking
AD Search Update
Kentucky's new AD will have 2 titles
- 3Trending
Holiday Hoops?
UK in talks for new, high-profile MTE
- 4Hot
UK-Gonzaga series
is over
- 5
Miles Brown
4-star CB picks UK
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky was a serious player in this recruitment, officially making Williams’ top-five list of finalists before deciding on Miami. New offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich was leading the charge, even visiting Williams in person last week. An official visit to Lexington was scheduled for June 19-21, which was set to be his last OV before an Independence Day announcement. Williams was one of UK’s top offensive line targets this cycle.
New head coach Will Stein has been racking up commitments on the recruiting trail as he looks ahead to his debut season with the Wildcats, but pulling in Williams was never going to be easy. Kentucky still has 17 commits on board from the 2027 class, a group that ranks 19th nationally and 8th in the SEC. Three offensive linemen have already committed: OT Ian Walker, IOL Brady Hull, and IOL Matthias Burrell.
Kentucky football’s 2027 recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 341 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 382 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 413 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 439 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 460 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 474 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 575 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 579 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 580 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 622 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 701 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 707 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 739 overall)
Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard