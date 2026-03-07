One last Rapid Reaction from outside Rupp Arena for the 2025-26 season

Kentucky couldn’t hang with SEC champ Florida on Senior Day in Lexington. The Wildcats never even held a lead in the home finale in Rupp Arena, losing to the Gators 84-77. After UK recognized its four seniors with a pregame ceremony, Florida opened the game on an 11-0 run and never gave up the lead. It was Kentucky’s fourth home loss this season.

Now that it’s over, the KSR crew looks ahead to March Madness. We’ll know the SEC Tournament bracket later tonight, which will reveal Kentucky playing on Wednesday for the first time in school history. Gross.

For now, learn more about the loss and what it means for Kentucky by watching KSR’s Rapid Reaction, presented by Friends of Coal. Go to FriendsOfCoalKentucky.org to learn more.

KSR’s Rapid Reaction to Kentucky’s Senior Day loss to Florida

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.